Kyiv Post sources confirm that a reported drone attack on a radio communications center in Kovylkino, Russia – some 680 kilometers (423 miles) from the Ukrainian border – was a special operation carried out by the military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).
“This is a carefully orchestrated special operation by the HUR,” the source told Kyiv Post.
The target of the drone strike in Mordovia was a two-coordinate over-the-horizon radar 29B6 “Container” with a target detection range of about 3,000 kilometers (1,865 miles) and a detection height of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles).
The consequences of the attack are still being clarified, the source said.
The 29B6 Container radar is part of the air and space attack reconnaissance and warning system. The first model of this radar was built by the Russians in Kovylkino in Mordovia between 2000-2002.
According to accounts from locals on social media, the sounds of explosions were heard around 9 am. Videos are also circulating online showing a column of smoke at the site of the Container radar after the drone hit.
Drones had flown to Mordovia for the first time on April 11, where they attacked a military unit, ASTRA reported. Local authorities stated that two of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over Mordovia.
Mi-8 Helicopter Destroyed in Russia’s Samara, HUR Reports
According to ASTRA, both drones were shot down over the military unit 84680 of the Airborne Target Detection Center in Kovylkino. The building where the command post used to be located was damaged. There were no casualties.
Comments (3)
@Herry close, you do sound like you need some light. Give me your adres and I will send you a few matches
Ukraine has effectively crowdsourced global citizen donation to build its own advanced military drone industry. Its innovations are impressive and the ROI stunning particularly with their navel drones.
They are innovating because they must. The weapon supply from its 'allies' being either slow walked or timed down to barely sustain their defence, but not accommodate a victory. Ukraine needs and deserves a victory.
The fact that USA has clearly not fully supported a Ukrainian victory (even imposing weapons range limitations) is disconcerting for its allies. This policy has also effectively shot the US military complex in its foot. Why? Because Ukraine out of necessity has now become a more cost effective manufacturer of long distance modern drone weaponry. With that comes interest from other nations that need to cost effectively defend against superpower malfeasance. This guts USA weapons sales. When supply chains are no longer reliable, new suppliers are found.
The USA is presently the arsenal to the world (40% market share), but this inevitable will slip as they are now seen as either an unreliable or superficially committed partner subject to considerable polar opposite political foreign policy. Its allies understand the implications. Their USA weapons orders in the best of times sit for years, while massive quantities in reserve stocks collect dust. Now there is concern they will be gimped down in effectiveness or not supplied at all.
