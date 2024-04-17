Kyiv Post sources confirm that a reported drone attack on a radio communications center in Kovylkino, Russia – some 680 kilometers (423 miles) from the Ukrainian border – was a special operation carried out by the military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

“This is a carefully orchestrated special operation by the HUR,” the source told Kyiv Post.

The target of the drone strike in Mordovia was a two-coordinate over-the-horizon radar 29B6 “Container” with a target detection range of about 3,000 kilometers (1,865 miles) and a detection height of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles).

Advertisement

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified, the source said.

The 29B6 Container radar is part of the air and space attack reconnaissance and warning system. The first model of this radar was built by the Russians in Kovylkino in Mordovia between 2000-2002.

According to accounts from locals on social media, the sounds of explosions were heard around 9 am. Videos are also circulating online showing a column of smoke at the site of the Container radar after the drone hit.

Drones had flown to Mordovia for the first time on April 11, where they attacked a military unit, ASTRA reported. Local authorities stated that two of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over Mordovia.

Other Topics of Interest Mi-8 Helicopter Destroyed in Russia’s Samara, HUR Reports A Russian Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in the Russian city of Samara, 800 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Kyiv Post's sources within intelligence said it “was a planned sabotage.”

According to ASTRA, both drones were shot down over the military unit 84680 of the Airborne Target Detection Center in Kovylkino. The building where the command post used to be located was damaged. There were no casualties.