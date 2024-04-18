Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) stated Thursday afternoon, April 18, that Kyiv “destroyed or critically damaged” four launchers of Russia’s most powerful air defense system – the S-400 – in its early Wednesday morning attack on Russia’s Dzhankoi military airfield in occupied Crimea.

The about 3:30 a.m. attack took out three radar stations, an air defense equipment control point, and “Fundament-M” airspace surveillance equipment, with casualties still being clarified, HUR said.

The pro-Ukrainian mil blogger Krymsky Viter claimed that at least 30 Russian service personnel died and more than 80 were injured in the strikes and that the wounded were being transported to hospitals in Russia’s main naval base Sevastopol.

Kyiv Post has not been able to confirm these casualty counts. However, multiple sources reported or published images of medevac helicopters operating around the Dzhankoi airfield, where Russia’s 39th Separate Helicopter Regiment is based.

Ukrainian partisans from the ATESН movement confirmed their involvement in the attack in a Telegram post later in the day Wednesday.

“The occupiers believed in their newest air defense system so much that they placed warehouses with missiles right next to the launcher,” the partisans said.

Multiple videos posted on Telegram by the independent Russian news agency Astra show explosions going off at the airfield.