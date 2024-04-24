A fuel tank on the railway tracks was on fire in the village of Komsomolskoe in occupied Simferopol, Crimea, at around noon today, reported local authorities.

Russian media RBC reported that one person died and three were injured as a result of the incident, citing reports from local emergency services.

According to the local emergency service in occupied Crimea, locals reported a fire at around 12:40 p.m. local time. The emergency service said preliminary information showed that “a violation of the rules of the technological process” was to blame. The fire was extinguished by 1:30 p.m. local time.

The emergency service also released a video of the incident an hour after the fire was extinguished. It said 109 people and 28 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.