On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion aid package for allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
This followed the Senate voting in favor of the aid on Tuesday and House of Representatives clearing the aid Saturday.
The bill passed the Senate overwhelmingly with a bipartisan majority of 79-18.
Lawmakers had been arguing for months about whether and how to help Ukraine defend itself. Although the United States has been Ukraine’s main military supporter against Russia, Congress hadn’t approved significant funding for Ukraine since Republicans took control of the House in January 2023.
While Ukrainians are looking forward to military support from the United States, Russians are not as positive.
“May all you Americans burn in a pyre of fire. I think these are your last years. Your own people will simply tear you apart,” commented Mikhail Ivanov on the news of US aid to Ukraine.
“And on TV, they said that the US abandoned Ukraine...” - user Ivan D. comments.
Some Russian commentators believe that America had its own goals in voting for this aid package.
“Eh, the Ukrainians didn’t manage to escape. It means that the capture of the last Ukrainian continues. Their Western master will not let them go alive now,” says Andrey.
“Not everyone has been used yet; the Americans need to finish what they started. Interestingly, the United States treats Russians better, as it does not engage in genocide, but for some reason, they do not like Ukrainians,” wrote Dmitry.
Still, a lot of Russian social media users believe that Russia is a superpower which simply cannot be defeated.
“Expected. But it won’t help them. Russia is impossible to defeat.
Comments (5)
Blah blah blah. They really are full of sh*t.
Russians are SUPPOSED to be angry. If they weren't, I would really worry!
I wonder what type of weed they smoke that make them hilariously crazy 🤪
@Marcela G, I doubt it's weed.
These Russians are nuts. They invade Ukraine without any cause or provocation other than their fictional historical claims. Then, they make it clear that any Ukrainian who wants to remain Ukrainian will be killed. Then, they loot, torture, and kill innocent civilians, kidnap their children, and violate all their international commitments. Then they lay claim to whatever chunks of Ukrainian territory their Army has invaded and immediately go about "annexing" that territory into Russia after running a sham election. And THEN they have the audacity to blame Americans for helping Ukrainians defend themselves.
They sound like losers and they might as well get over it.
When did Russia last win a war?
I believe it was back in 2009 when, after losing the first round to the Chechens, they won the second one. After nearly nine months (October 1999- June 2000), they finally managed to quiet things down a bit, but the Chechens continued their insurgency for another nine years. That was a tough one, though—Chechnya has a population less than that of Novosibirsk. :-)
@George Woloshyn,
Ukraine is well supported by the west and as a neighboring country knows some secrets of the Russian federation and military ...It is a large country with at least 35 million people. Not only do Ukrainians produce their own weapons and recently drones plus upgraded misdiles but they are receiving high tech Nato arms equipment and missiles ...Satellite images and GPS plus other artificial intelligence technology from the Nato do guide Ukrainian defense forces and army towards precision targeting ...
I do not think that the west would sit paasively allowing the Russian federation to expand further because this can encourage the Chinese empire to mimic their movements and expand their influence worldwide...Weakening Russia , the west and their allies could maintain more geopolitical influence and boost their economic outreach globally ... Moreover , they can benefit more from its natural resources and financial resources...They encourage Russian geniuses to emigrate outside Russia ... Time and actions plus consequences could tell who prevails and wins ...
@George Woloshyn, When the Russians 'won' the second Chechen war they had a tame Chechen to work with. They have not won a war by themselves for a considerable time