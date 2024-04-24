Ukrainian men were protesting outside the Ukrainian passport service in Poland’s capital Warsaw Wednesday against the suspension of consular services – including the issuance of passports – for Ukrainian men of conscription age abroad.

The suspension was introduced yesterday after Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said services would be suspended until it introduces new procedures to comply with the new mobilization law, signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 16, limiting consular services for Ukrainian men aged 18-60 abroad without military registration

Videos are circulating on social media of huge crowds of Ukrainian men – 300 according to some sources – gathering outside a passport service to voice their dissent. Some said they would stay as long as it takes to receive their passports.