A 57-year-old Russian national stabbed two Ukrainian men to death in a shopping center in Murnau, Germany, on Saturday evening.

According to a press release by the Bavaria Police, the first victim, a 36-year-old Ukrainian national died on the scene, while a second victim, a 23-year-old Ukrainian, succumbed to his injuries in the evening at a hospital nearby.

The Bavaria Police said the suspect was a 57-year-old Russian national who was arrested “at his home address not far from the crime scene” following the incident.

“On Saturday (April 27, 2024), at 5:20 p.m., the operations center of the Upper Bavaria South Police Headquarters received a report about two seriously injured men in Murnau, Burggraben.

“The emergency services were immediately alerted and were able to determine on-site that one of the men had already succumbed to his serious injuries. The second man, who was initially found with very serious injuries, also died after being taken to a nearby hospital despite immediate resuscitation measures,” the press release states.

Investigations are ongoing, and the motive behind the incident remains unclear. The Bavaria Police has called on witnesses to come forward to “provide information about a possible dispute or previous history” and “other relevant information that would help clarify the circumstances of the crime.”