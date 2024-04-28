The Main Directorate of Regional Security of the Moscow Region (GURB MO) has issued warnings after more than a dozen Ukrainian drones – originally brought down by electronic warfare jamming during the winter months – have surfaced in forested areas as the snows have retreated.

The warnings have taken on new urgency as the weather continues to improve and as Orthodox Easter approaches. This is a time when Muscovites traditionally go into the forests for relaxation during the holiday period and the issue has been publicized within Russian mainstream and social media.

A statement released by the directorate’s press service said “Unpleasant surprises may await lovers of outdoor leisure: instead of the first flowers, you may stumble upon a thawed UAV. GURB MO warns that they still pose a threat to your safety!”

The warning gave guidance on how civilians could protect themselves should they encounter a suspect device:

  • Move at least 100 meters away from the UAV and warn others about the danger
  • Do not use radio equipment, mobile phones, or GPS near it
  • Do not try to touch the drone or pick it up
  • Do not throw anything at it and do not perform other actions with the device
  • After moving to a safe distance, call 112 and inform the Rescue Service of the location and time of detection of the device

The last reported drone attack on the Moscow region was on March 17, when the Russian Ministry of Defense said it had intercepted four UAVs in the Ramensky, Domodedovo and Stupinsky districts.

Similar warnings have been given in regions that border Ukraine and have been subjected to drone attacks during the winter months.

