The Tajik Foreign Ministry has reported that Russian authorities are detaining more than a thousand Tajik citizens at Moscow airports, with many held in inadequate conditions and denied entry.

As of the end of April 27, 954 Tajik citizens, including students studying at Russian universities, were reportedly held in temporary detention at Vnukovo airport, the ministry stated.

Only 322 Tajik citizens managed to enter Russia despite waiting for hours at the border. Furthermore, Russian authorities allegedly plan to add another 306 people to the list of those to be expelled.

“These restrictive measures are applied exclusively to citizens of Tajikistan,” the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Mass inspections against foreign citizens in Russian cities began following the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, for which individuals from Tajikistan were accused.

The Tajik Ministry of Labor recorded an outflow of migrant workers who faced harassment in Russia “at the domestic level.”

The situation is equally dire at Zhukovsky, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo airports, where dozens are being held in temporary detention.

Tajik citizens, according to their Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are being kept in inadequate sanitary conditions and are not provided with hot meals.

On the evening of April 27, the Tajik Foreign Ministry urgently advised citizens against traveling to Russia. Earlier, the agency reported that Tajik citizens have been massively denied entry to Russia in recent weeks.