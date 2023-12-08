Human Rights

Wednesday Sees Largest Single POW Exchange – 230 Ukrainians Returned
HUR
Jan. 3, 20:39
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they had exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers in a UAE brokered deal, the first such prisoner of war exchange in months.
By Kyiv Post
28,000 Ukrainian Civilians in Russian Captivity, Human Rights Commissioner Says
Human Rights
Dec. 8, 2023
The Ukrainian parliament’s highest official on human rights issues accused Russia not only of abusing military prisoners, but also of holding civilians and children captive.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Supreme Court Approves Labelling of 'International LGBT Movement' as Extremist Organization
Russia
Nov. 30, 2023
It can have significant consequences for a substantial portion of Russian society, affecting the rights of LGBT individuals.
By Alisa Orlova