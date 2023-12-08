Human Rights
Jan. 3, 20:39
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they had exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers in a UAE brokered deal, the first such prisoner of war exchange in months.
Human Rights
Dec. 8, 2023
The Ukrainian parliament’s highest official on human rights issues accused Russia not only of abusing military prisoners, but also of holding civilians and children captive.
Russia
Nov. 30, 2023
It can have significant consequences for a substantial portion of Russian society, affecting the rights of LGBT individuals.