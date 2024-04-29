According to the report of OSINT (Open-source Intelligence) researcher RedIntelPanda on the social network X, Russia has initiated the construction of a new airfield near the village of Alexeyevka in the Belgorod region. The OSINT researcher noted that the road to the site of the future airfield construction was paved as early as July 2023. Over the subsequent months, before the onset of winter, the grading of the future runway appeared mostly complete. Advertisement The construction site is pinpointed at coordinates N50° 39.672' and E38° 34.164'. Following the winter thaw, Russian activity with the construction resumed. “On 27 April 2024, a base layer or paving itself is ongoing on the runway. The animated image shows this work starting around the beginning of April,” the message stated.

After the winter thaw, work has resumed. On 27 April 2024 a base layer or paving itself is ongoing on the runway.



The animated image shows this work starting around the beginning of April. pic.twitter.com/Jj3OIfBDwQ — redintelpanda (@RedIntelPanda) April 29, 2024

Sentinel Hub measurements indicated the runway length is approximately 1800 meters (6,000 feet). While not expansive, it can support various aircraft types, the OSINT researcher said. Other Topics of Interest NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg's Surprise Visit to Kyiv: ‘It's Not Too Late for Ukraine to Prevail’ Stoltenberg, in his X post, shared a photo with President Zelensky, stating, “The situation is difficult, but it is not too late for Ukraine to prevail – and more support is on the way.” A new military airfield may signal Russia’s focus on helicopter operations The OSINT researcher pointed out that Alexeyevka falls within the no-fly zone for civilian aircraft, established due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Since Alexeyevka is within this danger zone—essentially a no-fly zone for civilian aircraft, we can assume its use upon completion [would] be military. I cannot find in Russian news where a civilian airport is being built here, but it’s possible I missed it,” he reported. Advertisement The researcher speculated that, given the military nature of this airfield, it may serve as a fallback location for Russian helicopters to operate from, especially considering the reduced number of helicopters observed at the forward base in Rovenki, Belgorod region in late 2023.

10/ Moving on to the next base, Rovenki Airbase, traditionally home to a substantial number of helicopters, has recently dispersed its helicopters in response to emerging threats, due to its proximity to the border. pic.twitter.com/d6mMtfQ1tY — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 17, 2023