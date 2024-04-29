NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, as reported on the social network X. This visit, his third since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, occurred during a challenging period on the battlefield for Ukraine.

“Important to visit Kyiv again and meet with President Zelensky,” wrote Stoltenberg.

“The situation is difficult, but it is not too late for Ukraine to prevail – and more support is on the way. NATO is also stepping up for the long haul, putting Ukraine on an irreversible path to the Alliance,” he added.

Ukrainian media report that during the meeting, Stoltenberg and Zelensky discussed the initiative to create a special fund for financial support of Ukrainian defense, totaling 100 billion euros over five years.

“Allies truly have an opportunity to implement such an initiative,” the president said.

As reported by Reuters, Stoltenberg mentioned his intention to honestly communicate with President Zelensky and the Verkhovna Rada regarding NATO allies' failure to fulfill their promises made over the past few months. He made this statement during his train journey into Kyiv on Monday.

“The United States spent six months to agree on a package and European allies have not delivered the ammunition we promised. But now I'm confident that things will change,” he stated.

Moreover, Stoltenberg revealed that Germany had agreed to provide a new Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, and the Netherlands had increased its aid to Kyiv. He expressed expectation for further “new commitments.”

“This will make a difference – as the lack of support has made a difference,” he said, hinting at the challenges Ukraine has encountered in its military campaigns.

Stoltenberg disclosed that the Russians had paid “a high price for marginal territorial gains” and said that Ukraine could still reverse the situation.

“It's not too late for Ukraine to prevail,” he said.

“But that's why it's so urgent for NATO allies to fulfill our promises and translate commitments into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition. I am confident that this will now happen,” Stoltenberg added.