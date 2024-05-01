The first batch of F-16 multirole fighters might arrive after Orthodox Easter on Sunday, May 5, as per the current plan according to Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson Ilya Yevlash.
However, Yevlash provided no details on the dates since the Air Force “does not think about these dates,” given that the dates have already been changed multiple times.
“Our task is to work with what is provided to us, we are not directly responsible for supplies, this is a question for the highest military-political leadership. When the first fighters arrive in Ukraine, we will definitely talk about it,” said Yevlash on television.
Initial reports in August 2023 said the multirole fighters would be delivered to Ukraine by New Year, though the dates have been delayed multiple times, with more recent reports pointing toward the second quarter of this year, which would coincide with Yevlash’s statements.
Since 2023, multiple nations have announced their plans to deliver F-16s to Ukraine, whose modern avionics – as opposed to the current Soviet-era jets used by Ukraine – will aid Ukraine’s efforts in controlling its airspace against Russian aerial threats.
Denmark and the Netherlands were among the first countries to pledge F-16s to Ukraine during the summer of 2023, with others pledging to train Ukrainian pilots to operate the NATO-standard multirole fighters.
Reports in November 2023 also said the maintenance of the multirole fighters will take place in Poland, though it’s not clear if Ukraine and its Western allies will proceed with this plan.
Co-written by a former F-16 pilot employed by Kyiv Post, an article published in August 2023 outlined the advantages and caveats concerning the use of F-16s in Ukraine.
The timeframe constraints are likely not based on airframe availability, but on factors related to completion of specialized training for pilots and maintenance personnel, as well as infrastructure requirements.
It would not be reasonable to bring the aircraft without a system available and in place to fly them in a combat status, or even to park them at an airfield from which they couldn’t quickly disperse if the airbase came under imminent Russian attacks.
Comments (6)
Slow decisions and even slower delivery. Ukraine cannot hold their breath for these crazy foreigners who do not place any importance on committments and delivery.
Time for the West to STOP dragging your feet every which way you all do!
Of course it is only Ukrainians that are dying.. no big deal to US, or other nations.
Ukraine will belyit when they ACTUALLY arrive. Until then iF16s are just a post card..
Saddening to see how Western nations place no priority on the needs.
"For as long as it Takes" I assume to mean until Ukraine surrenders to Russia...
The F-16 has the potential to be a huge contribution to Ukraine success as the months unfold.
It will, however, be considerably dependent on the level of allied willingness to contribute a stream of the ordnance it will be employing. The F-16 itself is not a weapon….; to inflict damage on the enemy it must launch, drop or fire something. AMRAAM (air-to-air), HARM (anti radiation SAM site suppression), ALCM (air launched cruise missiles) or PJADM (powered glide munitions) are all great munitions for the F-16, but must come from the US or Euro ally countries. I hope Ukraine can procure a virtually unlimited stream of these - hundreds (with an “s”) - they could use lots of all of them. It will be disappointing if they go to the enormous effort to gin up an F-16 fleet and then discover their “allies” don’t want to deplete their stocks. Hopefully we won’t have to read about a replay of the 155mm and Patriot experience. Someone somewhere should be ensuring the increased production of all that stuff.
@S foreskin,
Uhmmm.....did you miss the KyivPost opening banner, MRGA's dimmest of trolls?
Here's what the allied dollars contributed towards. Absolutely the best russian threat de-risking money ever spent.
Russian troops (....denazified): 469840
Russian tanks (....denazified): 7312
Russian artillery. (....denazified): 12024
Russian armored-vehicles (....denazified): 14067
Russian aircrafts. (....denazified): 348
Russian helicopters. (....denazified): 325
Russian ships. (....denazified): 26
We know losing soldiers is no big deal to russians...just expendable grinder meat / bullet fodder after all.
Still, replacing those astounding military hardware losses to a heavily sanctioned, shrinking population, low productivity economy is going to cost a lot of pensioners their vodka and cabbage rations for many years.
Make sure you share this info with your troll friends :-)
Would Ukraine winning cause the replacement of this Russian regime as the case of the 1917 revolution opening up the way for Bolsheviks or extreme communists to take power and remove the czars from power in Russia ? Would Ukraine losing cause the Russian federation or Russian empire to expand and regain its lost history ... Met us see ...
Everything is possible and God is all knowing and wise ...
@Wael, Why must you believe defeat of the Putrid regime would lead to a more repressive society? What an asinine perspective. We are now in the information age. Ethnic minorities in remote provinces of the Russian Federation know the truth. Defeat of Russia in Ukraine WILL lead to the dissolution of the Russian Federation. Russia is now nothing more than a giant Yugoslavia. And look what took place in Yugoslavia after the fall of the Iron Curtain: Freedom.
The Ukrainian airforce spokesperson has the right attitude: "Our task is to work with what is provided to us, we are not directly responsible for supplies". That is an empowering statement, as it forces the best of strategic thinking at all levels of their military. It coincidentally has also fostered innovation in their private sector.
They focus on what they can do, not what they can't because an ally refused to deliver what would have ended putin's invasion sooner. The embarrassment will be pinned on allied leadership that had in stock, but delayed; the right aid, at the right time, in the right quantities. History will conclude a better allied response up front would have saved Ukrainian lives & hardship, costly infrastructure and environment damage, and in the long run their own taxpayers money. Neville Chambelain'esque' lack of foresight comes in many flavours these days. I wonder what connotations current leadership names will take on in future history books.
On the bright side, as a result of allied weapons supply reliability issues, Ukraine's innovators have been phenomenal. The gaps in what would have been logical supplies for any NATO force, have resulted in Ukraine inventing its own much more cost effective solutions (land, sea and air drones). This now puts a more cost effective and agile weapons supply industry within Ukraine's own control.
These innovations will gain their nation future market share in the global weapons supply sector.
@John,
Good points mentioned but remember that Russia is rich with Gold , some important minerals and metals , oil and gas and grains like wheat ...The Nato and its allies could not quickly and sufficiently help Ukraine win fast because they should first shield themselves of economic pressure getting from Russian resource rich vast areas ...This is a test and a natural selection that applies to countries as well when the fittest and best survives while the unfit and weak fade away and /or transforms ...
@John, No one reads your diarrhea of the fingertips John the loon from Canada. You just type away to "hear" yourself, and no one else cares, much less notices.