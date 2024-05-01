As officials reported, an explosion rang out in Kharkiv, and later it became known about the Russian hit on Wednesday, May 1. Russian troops also attacked the village of Zolochiv, resulting in casualties and injuries.
“An explosion was heard in the city,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote via Telegram.
He warned that there was a threat of repeated arrivals.
Later, the city's mayor clarified that, according to preliminary information, the hit took place in a private house on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Later, a detailed inspection of the landing site revealed damage to ten private households.
“At the moment, there are no casualties or injuries,” Terekhov added.
In addition, Russian troops shelled the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.
“Today at 10:00 a.m. the Russians struck a car and a private house with guided aerial bombs in the village of Zolochiv, Bogoduhiv district,” Oleh Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, initially reported on Telegram.
As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed and six were injured, including an 11-year-old boy.
A 64-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both locals, who were in the car, were killed. Also, three more fires broke out near the place of impact - a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured, Synegubov said.
A 35-year-old wounded man with a mild condition was treated on an outpatient basis. A 50-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, and an 11-year-old boy were also injured. Necessary medical assistance was provided to all.
Furthermore, administrative premises, including the Oschadbank building, sustained damage, along with over 20 cars and a destroyed private house.
In addition, at 10:30, the Russians struck three times with guided aerial bombs between the villages of Liptsi and Vesele. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.
The situation has been worsening under Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, which lies near the Russian border and is Ukraine's second-largest city.
Russian strikes on Kharkiv killed one and wounded nine people on Tuesday, April 30, the regional governor said.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) issued a statement on Tuesday, describing the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv, with an increasingly anxious population enduring regular air raids. Recent attacks have caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and led to a sharp increase in casualties among the local population.
The city now regularly suffers severe power outages, water and heating supply interruptions, and a complete halt of trams for public transportation.
Debris from a missile that Moscow used to strike Ukrainian civilian targets in Kharkiv on Jan. 2, 2024, was from a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile, sanctions monitoring officials told a committee of the UN Security Council in their report.
