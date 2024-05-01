As officials reported, an explosion rang out in Kharkiv, and later it became known about the Russian hit on Wednesday, May 1. Russian troops also attacked the village of Zolochiv, resulting in casualties and injuries.

“An explosion was heard in the city,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote via Telegram.

He warned that there was a threat of repeated arrivals.

Later, the city's mayor clarified that, according to preliminary information, the hit took place in a private house on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Later, a detailed inspection of the landing site revealed damage to ten private households.

“At the moment, there are no casualties or injuries,” Terekhov added.

In addition, Russian troops shelled the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.

“Today at 10:00 a.m. the Russians struck a car and a private house with guided aerial bombs in the village of Zolochiv, Bogoduhiv district,” Oleh Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, initially reported on Telegram.