Russian energy giant Gazprom said Thursday it suffered a record annual loss last year as the European market was practically shut to its gas exports due to sanctions over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

The state-owned firm suffered a net loss of 629 billion rubles ($6.9 billion) in 2023 compared to a net profit of 1.23 trillion rubles in 2022.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The results are an indication of the heavy impact of Western sanctions on Russia following the military offensive launched in February 2022.

Exports to Europe have long been Gazprom's top earnings source, but following the start of the conflict in Ukraine European nations sought to reduce their reliance upon Russian natural gas.

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022 then closed off the main transportation channel.

Advertisement

Gazprom has sought to find new export clients, but building new infrastructure is costly and can take years.

It is seeking to increase the capacity of its Power of Siberia pipeline to China, but Moscow has yet to seal a deal with Beijing to build a second pipeline.

Gazprom, which has the largest natural gas reserves in the world, also has to deal with the financial burden of expanding its domestic distribution network.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Undisputed Champs: Ukrainian Drone Strike Knocks Out Russian Refinery War in Ukraine
Undisputed Champs: Ukrainian Drone Strike Knocks Out Russian Refinery
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
12h ago
Russian Government Changes: More Corruption and Nepotism Putin
OPINION: Russian Government Changes: More Corruption and Nepotism
By Anders Aslund
18h ago
What’s Wrong with the Russian Su-57? A Lot Russia
ANALYSIS: What’s Wrong with the Russian Su-57? A Lot
By Bohdan Tuzov
20h ago
What’s Behind Putin's Ministerial Rochade in the Kremlin? Putin
OPINION: What’s Behind Putin's Ministerial Rochade in the Kremlin?
By Andreas Umland
21h ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous More Than 160 Delegations Invited to Ukraine Peace Talks in Switzerland
Next » Footage Shows AFU Utilizing Bradley to Destroy Russian Infantry Fighting Vehicle