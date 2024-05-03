Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The caption of the released video read, “Bradley armored personnel carrier dismantles enemy armored vehicles near Avdiivka.”

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ( AFU ) Ground Forces released a video demonstrating how Ukrainian servicemen destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with the assistance of an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.

In the video, Russian infantry troops can be seen disembarking from a combat vehicle at the front edge, while the vehicle itself begins moving quickly. Ukrainian troops then opened fire with a Bradley, immobilizing the Russian equipment. Afterward, the footage depicts a Russian infantry fighting vehicle igniting as a result of being struck.

A Ukrainian aerial scout, commenting to Kyiv Post after viewing the footage, praised the clear, well-thought-out, and coordinated work of aerial scouts who detected the Russian landing party and the Bradley crew's actions.

From his perspective, Bradley operators would not have been able to detect and hit the Russian infantry vehicle on their own due to the significant distance involved.

The Ukrainian military officer revealed that aerial reconnaissance played a crucial role in assisting the Bradley operator in targeting and destroying the moving target, which is considered “the most difficult to eliminate on the battlefield, almost impossible.”

The Ground Forces of Ukraine did not specify the fate of the Russian infantry fighting vehicle crew after the fire.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the date and location of the video shooting.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin plans to showcase captured Ukrainian and Western weapons in Moscow, a move viewed as provocative amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Leopard tanks, Marder and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and various other Western military equipment are reportedly among the exhibits.