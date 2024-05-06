The source clarified that the extent of damage to the boat is currently being established, but that the boat was most likely destroyed and then sank.

“This is a successful special operation of the HUR,” our source revealed.

In the early morning of May 6, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR) hit a Russian army speedboat in temporarily occupied Crimea , Kyiv Post sources in the special services have said.

A Ukrainian-made Magura V5 marine drone was reportedly used in the attack, which took place in the area of Vuzka Bay (Chornomorske district).

At the entrance to Sevastopol Bay, the Russian military has been busy installing additional barges for protection against Ukrainian maritime drones, as reported by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, citing satellite imagery.

Two months ago, Kyiv Post reported that Ukrainian MAGURA V5 drones hit the Russian ship “Sergei Kotov.”

On the night of March 5, the HUR successfully conducted a special operation to destroy the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov near the Kerch Strait. The ship suffered damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

What is the MAGURA V5

The MAGURA V5, an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) developed in Ukraine, is capable of a variety of maritime operations, including surveillance, reconnaissance, patrol and combat missions.

Thanks to its hydrodynamic hull and maneuverability, the V5 demonstrates quasi-invisibility capabilities.

The USV is 5.5 meters long, 1.5 meters wide, has a cruising speed of 40.7 kilometers per hour, a maximum speed of 77.8 kilometers per hour, and a range of about 833 kilometers.