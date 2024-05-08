Luhansk, a city in eastern Ukraine, was hit by a missile strike late on Tuesday, May 7, causing a fire at an oil depot within the city limits. According to Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), the attack was carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces ( AFU ).

“Emergency workers are on site. Our main priority now is to extinguish the fire to protect civilians and their homes. We are currently gathering information about any potential casualties. I am personally monitoring the situation closely,” Pasechnik stated.

The Archangel Spetsnaz Z Telegram channel, which supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine, claimed that Luhansk was hit by an ATACMS missile.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The ASTRA press Telegram channel reported that five workers were injured on-site and nearby houses were partially unpowered due to damage to electrical lines at the oil depot.