Russian forces launched yet another mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Wednesday morning, May 8, firing missiles from at least eight strategic bombers, targeting Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The assault targeted key infrastructure facilities, with hits reported in several regions. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko confirmed the details of the strike, stating that energy infrastructure, including electricity generation and transmission systems, was hit. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Ukraine's Air Force intercepted and destroyed 59 air targets: 39 missiles and 20 Shahed drones. In total, in the early morning of May 8, Russian forces launched a combined strike using 76 air attack assets, including 55 missiles and 21 drones: Advertisement 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile (launched from Tambov region, Russian Federation)

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Crimea)

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea)

45 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from TU-95MS strategic bombers (launched from the Saratov region, Russian Federation and the Caspian Sea)

1 Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea)

2 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-to-surface missiles (from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region)

21 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region, Russian Federation) Ukrainian air defense forces, including fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units, were engaged in repelling the enemy's air attack.

Russia has recently stepped up its aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure. Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant, with a capacity of 1,800 MW, might be among the facilities affected as, according to multiple sources, a missile was heading towards the village where the station is situated. However, the information is yet to be confirmed.