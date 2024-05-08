Russian forces launched yet another mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Wednesday morning, May 8, firing missiles from at least eight strategic bombers, targeting Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
The assault targeted key infrastructure facilities, with hits reported in several regions. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko confirmed the details of the strike, stating that energy infrastructure, including electricity generation and transmission systems, was hit.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Ukraine's Air Force intercepted and destroyed 59 air targets: 39 missiles and 20 Shahed drones.
In total, in the early morning of May 8, Russian forces launched a combined strike using 76 air attack assets, including 55 missiles and 21 drones:
- 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile (launched from Tambov region, Russian Federation)
- 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Crimea)
- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea)
- 45 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from TU-95MS strategic bombers (launched from the Saratov region, Russian Federation and the Caspian Sea)
- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea)
- 2 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-to-surface missiles (from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region)
- 21 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region, Russian Federation)
Ukrainian air defense forces, including fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units, were engaged in repelling the enemy's air attack.
Russia has recently stepped up its aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure.
Ladyzhynska Thermal Power Plant, with a capacity of 1,800 MW, might be among the facilities affected as, according to multiple sources, a missile was heading towards the village where the station is situated. However, the information is yet to be confirmed.
Head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, Serhii Borzov, reported an attack on critical infrastructure in the region but did not specify which facility.
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
In the Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service reported damage to a civil infrastructure facility in the Brovarsky district, while in the Zaporizhzhia region, the regional center was hit by Russian missiles, damaging critical and civil infrastructure.
Head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Philip Pronin, confirmed Russian kamikaze drones, Shahed-136s hit the region. A fire broke out at the site of the attack but there were no reported injuries.
Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Maxim Kozitsky, reported a Russian missile heading for Stryi. Air defense forces were engaged, but no further details about the attack have been provided.
Preliminary reports indicate fires at the sites of some attacks, but there is currently no information on casualties.
The Ukrainian Air Force has not yet provided details on the extent of the damage caused by the Russian missile and drone attack, which occurred overnight on May 7-8.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Ukrainian pravdà that means truth estimates the costs separately or collectively of such missiles and drones ...
It means that this attack has costed at least 650 million dollars and even more in 24 hours ...
This newspaper online talks about voluntary ( with their own free choice ) military service for prisoners in Ukraine...
Hope with God is eternal
A single kh-101 missile cost is 13 million dollars .What about kh555 price ?
If 20 kh101 missiles were used , the cost in these 24 hours would be almost 260 million dollars...
It would have been much better if these funds were instead redirected for sustainable development and improving the lives of people everywhere ...