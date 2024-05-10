Leonid Nezvlin is an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, publisher, and author. Though born in Russia, Nezvlin has been an outspoken advocate for Ukraine – something that has gained him many enemies. In the new book, Putin’s Mafia State: A Story of Corruption, Control, and the Failure of Democracy in Russia, Nezvlin and others lay out how Russia went so totally out of control – and what we should expect next.
Formerly, you were the co-owner of the largest Russian oil company, Yukos, before the government, jailed your business partner, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, in 2003 as a means of taking over the company. Did you then suspect that Putin would resort to mafia tactics? Is it like the “wild east” of Russia in the 1990s?
The Putin regime is a criminal entity. When you read about the violence and lawlessness of 1990s Russia, you can draw strong parallels with what Russia has become today. A big difference now is that Russia is a totalitarian state, with no hope, no opportunities or personal freedom. The Russian government is quite literally part of the criminal structure plundering the nation and spreading terror abroad.
How do you see the progression of Putin’s criminality since that time, two decades ago?
Putin is the don of a mafia that we commonly refer to as “the Russian government.” People must understand that the niceties of diplomacy and decorum mean nothing to those who are at the wheel of the Kremlin. They only think about how to make money and only understand force as a means of achieving that goal. Those in the Kremlin do not know how to build, they only know how to destroy.
No sane person can justify the illegal war against Ukraine through political theory. Nor can anyone “read Putin” and find a thread of truth in his justifications for his actions. Putin’s Russia has released countless plagues on humanity and openly cooperates with criminals, rogue states, and terrorist organizations.
You have been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine throughout the war, starting in 2014. Did the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022 surprise you?
That is absolutely correct: I fully support Ukraine.
Per your question: When we look back at history, we see that Putin is repeating the same story of other dictators who came before him. Not satisfied with the full destruction of Russian society, having already embezzled enough money to be the world’s richest man, Putin desired to expand his murderous campaign beyond his infamous assassinations: He decided it was time to add genocide to his list of crimes against humanity.
Putin and the regime he created will not stop until they are stopped.
Why did Putin do it?
Well, Putin thought that he had little to risk: He had routinely ignored and violated international law for decades and no one in the West dared to stand up to him. Why would Putin have thought that this time would be any different? It is a lesson that the world is painfully re-learning now: Do not negotiate with terrorists. They must be put into their place, or they will create greater harm to the civilized world.
Vocally standing up for Ukraine has led to you often being attacked in the Russian government news. Does that bother you?
There is no need to make excuses for doing what is right. For me, being on the side of freedom and truth matters far more to my conscience than the deceitful words of Russian government news, who support killing innocent men, women, and children.
In that vein: Recently, you wrote a successful book, Going Against the Grain, detailing your life’s story and how you came to be who you are today. If you could give some words of advice to someone beginning their career today, what would you advise them?
People, often young people, worry about what others will say or what others will think – and so they end up going with the tide. That is the easy way out. However, when I look back at my life, being from the Soviet Jewish minority, there were many antisemitic policies during that time. However, despite being born as someone whom society had prejudices against, it did not cause me to deny who I was – rather it allowed me to take refuge and pride in knowing I was “an outsider” to some around me. I am who I am – I can be no one else.
Similarly, though millions in Russia praise Putin as a great leader, it does not sway me in the least. Yes, it may cause some people to hate me, but standing up for what is right and just is something that I have never regretted. I will never regret being on the side of light.
Trust me: It can be harder to “go against the grain,” but it allows for the discovery of a remarkable freedom that comes with it that undoubtedly prompts one to further grow internally.
Earlier this year, The Hague court ruled that the arbitration award that your partners and you won against the Russian government, for $50 billion, could stand: You won. Russia lost.
Well, it is not my partners and I, but the companies who owned the shares in Yukos; but yes, that is true. It took years, but justice was served. The Russian government acted towards Yukos, my colleagues and I like mafia thugs – and the Hague court agrees with this assessment.
Thank you for taking the time to chat with the Kyiv Post today.
The pleasure is all mine.
—
Leonid Nezvlin, a well-known Israeli publisher and philanthropist, formerly a co-owner of Yukos oil company and was a senior manager at Bank Menatep. Nezvlin, who emigrated to Israel in 2003, has been a vocal critic of the Putin Regime for more than 20 years. An active supporter of Ukraine since the war began in 2014, Nezvlin is the owner of a Hebrew magazine, Liberal, and is a shareholder of the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
@Coach John,
Good sleuthing and well written 8 part summary below! When you get bored with whatever you are doing at present, investigative journalism sure seems a good fit for the skills you illustrate here.
Putin's goals in Ukraine regardless of who sold him on the idea are criminal and immoral. It's just great to now learn the treachery within putin's inner circle is being revealed. Maybe the regime will in effect cannibalize itself.
I've got to think those loyal to Yevgeny Prigozhin (albeit a psychopath in his own right), still have an axe to grind with Shoigu & Putin.
I've got suitable beverages on hand for celebrating what will probably become the most exciting empire collapse of my life (russia....again...but this time in a ball of flames).
Cheers.
Two Part Series – ‘How Putin’s inner circle duped him into the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.’
This report is a correlation of news reports and social media posts from a variety of sources, including, but not limited to, The Financial Times (U.K.), The Moscow Times, Kyiv Post, Kyiv Independent, Warthog Defense, X (Twitter) milblogger Igor Sushko, Telegram investigator and milblogger Vladimir Oetkin.
Part I – Published in the Kyiv Post comment section from their story ‘Top 5 Highlights from Putin’s Victory Day Monologue’ (9 May 2024)
Part II – ‘Putin saw betrayal from a loyal friend. Shoigu and Ivanov saw opportunity’
(2 of 8) In the first months of 2023 the Russian forces had been ordered by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to envelope and capture Bakhmut. A ferocious Ukrainian defense set back Russia’s timeline, and by April there was an urgency to complete the capture of the city to coincide with the Victory Day celebrations slated for the 9th of May. The PMC Wagner Group led the charge on this objective; from the Russian perspective, it seemed to be the logical choice. Created and led by the former petty criminal turned food-service entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin, the PMC Wagner Group was a nebulous military entity - part French Foreign Legion for its mission profiles, part Kadyrovites for their brutality, part Blackwater (now called Academi) for its profit-seeking private military model. One thing all parties could agree on was that after the decimation of Russia’s Spetsnaz (special forces) formations during the first six months of the full-scale invasion, the best equipped, most skilled, and most qualified Russian armed force to take Bakhmut was Wagner.
The problem for Shoigu and his loyalists in the Ministry of Defense was that PMC Wagner was independent of his command. Wagner was dependent on the MoD for resupply of weapons and ammunition, but they did not take orders from their suppliers; they answered to Prigozhin.
(3 of 8) This arrangement would eventually be exploited by Shoigu and his lieutenants. This exploitation brought about enormous friction between Prigozhin and Shoigu which exploded on social media on the 5th of May, 2023.
A video posted on Telegram that day featured an extreme close-up of a brightly lit Prigozhin, his voice thundering away and a face expressing volcanic rage. Behind him in the inky background was the macabre spectacle of fallen Wagner warriors strewn about like logs in a grotesque lumber field.
Weeks earlier Prigozhin’s forces were blasting their way through Bakhmut with the help of the Ministry of Defense’s supply lines amply refilling Wagner’s munitions. By early April PMC Wagner was at a tipping point in this fight; they had advanced enough to have a decisive upper hand on the battlefield, but not enough to assure victory against dug-in Ukrainian defenders. It was at this critical juncture when the artillery resupply from the MoD rapidly dwindled.
(4 of 8) Prigozhin’s complaints about his units being shell-starved over time grew louder as the Ministry’s explanations of production slowdowns and precision strikes by Western supplied Ukrainian forces on Russian supply depots stretched out the dramatic clash. Finally, at the end of April, PMC Wagner’s supply lines with the Ministry of Defense were virtually severed and access to more prisoners to send on suicidal charges was denied. These actions triggered Prigozhin into his profanity-laced social media post directed at Defense Minister Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov (Chief of the Russian General Staff), accusing them of deliberately sabotaging a battlefield strategic objective to undercut the Wagner Group.
In a desperate attempt to secure a victory for the Wagner Group, Prigozhin approved the use of his most elite fighters to charge ahead in high-risk offensives. The results were that Bakhmut did eventually fall to Wagner forces two weeks after Victory Day, but in the process it shattered PMC Wagner’s fighting capability; the latter being just what Shoigu and Ivanov wanted.
(5 of 8) One month after the fall of Bakhmut Prigozhin publicly outed Shoigu and his circle for deceiving Putin about Ukraine’s nonexistent threat to Russia that led to the full-scale invasion, followed by his reconstituted Wagner forces instigating a rebellion that overran the Russian Army’s southern command in Rostov-on-Don. Shoigu, who had been at the command center on 23 September 2023, was forced to flee Rostov-on-Don before Prigozhin’s forces captured or confronted him.
A short-lived ‘Thunder Run’ by Prigozhin’s forces toward Moscow to oust MoD leadership clearly rattled Putin after the president saw no substantive defense of the capital transpiring, which forced Putin to flee Moscow. After Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a withdrawal by Prigozhin, an uneasy truce settled over Russia until Putin found the opportunity to destroy Prigozhin’s private jet, killing him, his deputy Dmitry Utkin, and eight others.
Recently there have been stunning revelations from milblogger Vladimir Oetkin’s sources outlining Deputy Defense Minister Timour Ivanov's role before and after Prigozhin’s rebellion.
(6 of 8) In an attempt to understand Prigozhin’s act of betrayal toward him, Putin assigned Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, and Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to conduct a ‘post-mortem’ assessment of what compelled Prigozhin to engage in his rebellion against the leadership of the Ministry of Defense. The investigation, backed by MoD documents, may have unveiled how Ivanov and Shoigu deliberately choked off all Ministry of Defense support from the Wagner Group, validating the accusations Prigozhin made directly to Putin in meetings earlier in that year. It details how the MoD leadership overreached, and that now they will likely face treason charges for compromising the Ukrainian battlefield for personal gain, as well as a shocking revelation that they disclosed Russia’s nuclear weapons secrets to people abroad for money.
The investigation apparently revealed how Ivanov used the model of his successful military contract embezzlement scheme from years earlier to undermine Prigozhin during the battle for Bakhmut. As he had denied construction contractors the means to fulfill their projects and receive payment after jobs were nearly completed, Shoigu and Ivanov schemed to deny PMC Wagner victory in Bakhmut by denying it the men and material to secure victory on the battlefield.
(7 of 8) The goal, according to sources in Russia aware of the investigation’s findings, was that Shoigu and Ivanov wanted Prigozhin and the Wagner Group eliminated in order to seize the company’s assets.
The investigation revealed that at the time of Prigozhin’s Telegram tirade against Shoigu and Gerasimov, Putin dismissed Prigozhin’s condemnation of the Ministry of Defense because Shoigu deceived the Russian leader by claiming that the head of Wagner was lying about his desperate need for munitions and was actively hoarding artillery shells. After Putin’s security forces killed Prigozhin, Ivanov (with Shoigu’s blessing) sent a significant detachment of PMC Wagner from Ukraine to Africa and started to systematically seize Prigozhin’s assets there, including gold mines, as well as oil and gas fields.
Russian milblogger and reporter Igor Shushko’s investigative report reveals that Patrushev and Bortnikov concluded that Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov executed a premeditated plan to discredit and destroy Prigozhin in order to steal all his assets estimated to be worth more than US $1 billion; a plan that was to be kept hidden from the Kremlin.
(8 of 8) Additionally, milblogger Sushko claims that documents allegedly released by Ukrainian intelligence revealing the scheme has led Putin to blame Ivanov for provoking Prigozhin into his betrayal and rebellion in June of 2023. The documents purportedly show that the Wagner Group’s denial of munitions traced directly to Ivanov and the Ministry of Defense. Subsequently, Shoigu appears to be at great risk of being relieved of command and arrested after Putin’s inauguration to this fifth term as President of Russia this past Wednesday.
The investigation also uncovered the stunning revelation that the MoD’s top leadership sold Russian secrets detailing the benchmarks for the use of nuclear weapons against countries in the West, and against China in the east, to a party outside of Russia, as was reported by The Financial Times in February 2024. This new information may also be part of treason charges leveled against Ivanov and Shoigu in the coming months.