The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA), Oleh Synegubov, said during a telethon that both the “gray zone” and the number of settlements experiencing fighting with Russian troops have increased in the region.
“The enemy continues its efforts to advance deep into the Kharkiv region,” Synegubov reported.
According to him, Ukrainian forces are striving to maintain their positions.
“There are no significant successes in these territories, but the situation is indeed quite difficult. However, it is fully controlled by our troops,” the governor added.
Currently, the main task is to stabilize the front line, he said.
Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), Oleksandr Syrsky, acknowledged that the situation in the Kharkiv region has significantly worsened this week.
“Currently, there are ongoing battles in the border areas along the state border with Russia,” he said.
Syrsky added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to hold defensive lines and positions and to inflict damage on Russian troops.
Data from DeepState maps as of May 12 show that in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops occupied Strilecha, Pylna, Krasne, Borysivka, Ohirtseve, and Pletenivka.
Judging by the map, Russia currently occupies 54.15 square kilometers in the area of Strilecha and Pylna. Additionally, in this area, the “gray zone” covers 28.95 square kilometers.
Russian troops also seized 34.58 square kilometers in the area of Ohirtseve and Gatyshche, with another 44.94 square kilometers designated as the “gray zone.”
Ukrainian intelligence was aware of Russia’s plans for an offensive in the region
Representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (HUR), Andriy Yusov, said on the telethon: “The actions of the enemy in this direction began according to the schedule that was known.”
“As befits the Main Directorate of Intelligence, all the necessary authorities and their leadership have been informed,” he added.
Yusov clarified that the special forces of the HUR are participating in the battles in the Kharkiv region.
“The enemy is suffering heavy losses,” Yusov reported.
According to intelligence, the Kremlin deployed soldiers from the Moscow and Leningrad military districts to the Kharkiv region.
Yusov also appealed to the Russian military and urged them to surrender, noting that there have already been such cases.
“Taking into account the scale of the situation with the Russian group, including their losses and future ones, a decision was made to open an additional camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine as soon as possible,” he said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had been carrying out counterattacks in border villages in the Kharkiv region.
Earlier reports from Russia claimed the capture of five villages in the Kharkiv region—Borysivka, Ohirtseve, Pletenivka, Pylna, and Strilecha—alongside one village in Donetsk.
Russia’s defense ministry said Sunday it had captured four more villages in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. The Russian ministry claimed its forces had “advanced deeply into the enemy defenses” and taken villages including Gatyshche, Krasne, Morokhovets, and Oliynikove, while Ukrainian officials stated that Ukrainian forces were successfully holding back further Russian advances.
Comments (2)
The list below summarizes what putin sanctioned MRGA troll content generally includes.
1. Claim that Russia will inevitably win and defeat Ukraine.
2. Criticize mainstream media covering Ukraine news in an attempt to discredit it.
3. Spread false news about the Ukraine support of allies.
4. Bash President Biden
5. Praise Donald Trump whose statements and actions generally directly align with the Kremlin’s interests.
6. Insult other Ukraine allied leaders or supporters.
7. Have a standard set of narratives justifying russia's its full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine: fakes narratives about “Nazis in Ukraine,” and “self-defense” against “NATO’s eastward expansion.”
8. Blame the West and NATO for all wars.
9. Promote conspiracy theories and disseminating the opinions of “pseudo-experts” about the decline and imminent fall of the United States, the European Union, and the Western world
10. Support protests in democratic nations. It is an exciting time to be a supporter of Ukraine.
MGRA troll Wolfy S has selected # 1, 3 and 8 in its post below.
With the 30% increased aid ($120 Billion in 2024 alone) including the longer range weapons, the stunning losses suffered by russia in 2023 should shortly accelerate.
The smell of desperation is all coming from the russia's side. Their nuclear threats and troll falsehoods can no longer sway the outcome of this war.
@Wolfy S, aka 'S foreskin'.
Putin's current push in Kharkiv is a panicked one, because he knows the tables about turn and russian losses will shortly escalate at faster pace than ever. Accordingly the Kremlin's mouthpieces are issuing nuclear threats as fast as they can drink but this time allies are laughing at them.
What you observe in Kharkiv today is an ebb in defence capability admittedly precipitated by allied pauses in re-supplying due to MRGA political plant stalling (orban, fico, putinrump / johnson). However during MRGA's stalling, allied citizens have been increasingly harassing our leadership to be more effective and sideline the MRGA stallers any way possible. Even MGRA leadership like putinrump and Johnson now know that stalling Ukraine aid is political suicide. ...they almost lost their majority in the GOP controlled House over this exact issue. The GOPs RNC is also now losing its traditional PAC funders.
But further aid is now approved and for 30% higher than last year. As importantly its for better weaponry and some will come with allied 'boots on the ground' support teams (minimum of UK, French). Allied forces also shortly to be deployed in Ukraine on "Peaceful Training Missions".
Aid will flow increasingly quickly as allied production has now ramped up. The effect of all this will be heavily felt by russia's illegal invaders. So enjoy your 'S foreskin' while you can because the improved orc neutering tools are on their way.