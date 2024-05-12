The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA), Oleh Synegubov, said during a telethon that both the “gray zone” and the number of settlements experiencing fighting with Russian troops have increased in the region.

“The enemy continues its efforts to advance deep into the Kharkiv region,” Synegubov reported.

According to him, Ukrainian forces are striving to maintain their positions.

“There are no significant successes in these territories, but the situation is indeed quite difficult. However, it is fully controlled by our troops,” the governor added.

Currently, the main task is to stabilize the front line, he said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), Oleksandr Syrsky, acknowledged that the situation in the Kharkiv region has significantly worsened this week.

“Currently, there are ongoing battles in the border areas along the state border with Russia,” he said.

Syrsky added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to hold defensive lines and positions and to inflict damage on Russian troops.

Data from DeepState maps as of May 12 show that in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops occupied Strilecha, Pylna, Krasne, Borysivka, Ohirtseve, and Pletenivka.