In an intercepted phone call, published by Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) on Tuesday, May 14, a Russian commander threatens a soldier that barrier troops will kill him and his comrades if they refuse to go on assault in the Kharkiv region.

“I am commander! Your command has given the go-ahead,” he says, adding that all the retreat routes are cut off, with barrier units ready to kill them if they attempt to escape.

“Because they're going to be killed anyway if they try to escape. There are barrier troops behind them, so no one will come out alive. So, tell them to push forward. Tell them!"

“Ask the boys what I will do to you! Therefore, f**k it, don't be traitors! Look where Lucas told you to look. They'll meet you there,” the Russian commander adds.

He threatens the soldier that he will personally shoot him down with a D-30 howitzer if he takes a step back.

“You're going to die if you stay here. I'll personally put a D-30 on you, b***h! We have barrier troops here. No one will come out,” he says.