Ukraine imposed emergency blackouts on Tuesday, May 15, after weeks of Russian attacks on power plants left the country struggling with the cold, according to state power operator Ukrenergo.

Recent Russian strikes have heavily damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing key facilities to fail and forcing the country to import electricity from neighboring EU nations to meet demand.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"From 21:00 to 24:00 (1800-2100 GMT), Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo announced on Telegram.

"The reason for this is a significant shortage of electricity in the system as a result of Russian strikes and increased consumption due to a cold snap."

The extent of the outages across the country remained unclear.

Advertisement

In Kyiv, the city administration reported that 10 percent of households were disconnected.

Footage from Lviv showed buildings in the city center and streetlights completely dark.

Ukrenergo stated that electricity supplies to businesses would be rationed throughout Wednesday.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20 War in Ukraine
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20
By John Moretti
1h ago
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight War in Ukraine
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon War in Ukraine
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
By UkrInform
17h ago
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine War in Ukraine
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine
By Brian J. Carlsen
17h ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Blinken Vows US Will Back Ukraine Till Security 'Guaranteed'
Next » Zelensky Cancels Visit to Spain Due to Russian Offensive in North