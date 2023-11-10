Latest

Kazakh Leader Bewilders Russian Delegation with Language ‘Power Move’
Kazakhstan
Nov. 10, 2023
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev closed his speech in Kazakh instead of Russian to the confusion of the visiting Russian delegation as Moscow aimed to cement ties.
By Leo Chiu
Spanish Police Recover $60 Million Worth of Stolen Ukrainian Artifacts
Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2023
Spanish police announced the recovery of ancient Scythian gold jewelry stolen from Ukraine in 2016 and the arrest of five suspects, apparently including one Orthodox Church priest.
By Kyiv Post
‘Next Year in Crimea’: International Annual Crimea Conference Brings Global South to Ukraine
Crimea
Oct. 21, 2023
Crimea Platform held an open forum to discuss the global context of Moscow’s imperialism from the democratic perspective and highlight Crimea’s role in garnering global Muslim support for Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Recruiting Volunteers From Nepal for War Against Ukraine – Report
War in Ukraine
Oct. 4, 2023
The Kremlin is trying to attract foreigners to serve as soldiers in elite airborne units due to a shortage of military personnel caused by combat losses and a lack of domestic volunteers in Russia.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: North Korea’s ‘Warm Welcome’ For Russian Defense Minister
Russia
Jul. 26, 2023
Sergei Shoigu was greeted in Pyongyang on Tuesday evening by hundreds of soldiers holding signs welcoming the Russians in a post-pandemic first for North Korea.
By Kyiv Post