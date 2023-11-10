Latest
Kazakhstan
Nov. 10, 2023
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev closed his speech in Kazakh instead of Russian to the confusion of the visiting Russian delegation as Moscow aimed to cement ties.
Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2023
Spanish police announced the recovery of ancient Scythian gold jewelry stolen from Ukraine in 2016 and the arrest of five suspects, apparently including one Orthodox Church priest.
Crimea
Oct. 21, 2023
Crimea Platform held an open forum to discuss the global context of Moscow’s imperialism from the democratic perspective and highlight Crimea’s role in garnering global Muslim support for Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 4, 2023
The Kremlin is trying to attract foreigners to serve as soldiers in elite airborne units due to a shortage of military personnel caused by combat losses and a lack of domestic volunteers in Russia.
Russia
Jul. 26, 2023
Sergei Shoigu was greeted in Pyongyang on Tuesday evening by hundreds of soldiers holding signs welcoming the Russians in a post-pandemic first for North Korea.