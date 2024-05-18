Russian forces shelled the village of Nevs’ke in the Luhansk region on Friday “for the second time in a row” during humanitarian aid distribution, said a local official.

Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (OVA) reported the incident on Telegram on Saturday morning, though he said there were no casualties in the latest incident.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Yesterday, another batch of materials for the partial restoration of damaged housing was delivered to Nevsky. And also food products, medicines [and] household goods.

“Unfortunately, we have to state that for the second time in a row, during an attempt to distribute humanitarian aid to the population, the Russians began to shell the village. Yesterday – no victims,” said Lysogor.

Advertisement

Earlier, Lysogor reported that five houses in Nevs’ke came under shelling during aid distribution.

Lysogor added that multiple locations came under Russian artillery fire on Friday.

“Russian projectiles hit buildings that were already damaged or destroyed earlier. Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka [villages] also came under enemy fire,” said Lysogor.

He added that there were active hostilities in various sectors – six combat clashes in the Kupyansk direction, in the area of Kolomiychikha-Myasozharivka, and at the Sivers’k sector, where Ukrainian troops managed to repulse Russian assaults and no positions were lost.

‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
Other Topics of Interest

‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon

The 22nd Meeting of the Ramstein Group will be on May 20 with options to watch US Secretary of Defense Austin’s opening remarks by livestream.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20 War in Ukraine
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20
By John Moretti
1h ago
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight War in Ukraine
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon War in Ukraine
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
By UkrInform
17h ago
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine War in Ukraine
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine
By Brian J. Carlsen
17h ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Nearly 10,000 Evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region: Governor
Next » Slovak PM Shooting Suspect Arrives in Court