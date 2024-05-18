Russian forces shelled the village of Nevs’ke in the Luhansk region on Friday “for the second time in a row” during humanitarian aid distribution, said a local official.

Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (OVA) reported the incident on Telegram on Saturday morning, though he said there were no casualties in the latest incident.

“Yesterday, another batch of materials for the partial restoration of damaged housing was delivered to Nevsky. And also food products, medicines [and] household goods.

“Unfortunately, we have to state that for the second time in a row, during an attempt to distribute humanitarian aid to the population, the Russians began to shell the village. Yesterday – no victims,” said Lysogor.

Earlier, Lysogor reported that five houses in Nevs’ke came under shelling during aid distribution.

Lysogor added that multiple locations came under Russian artillery fire on Friday.

“Russian projectiles hit buildings that were already damaged or destroyed earlier. Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka [villages] also came under enemy fire,” said Lysogor.

He added that there were active hostilities in various sectors – six combat clashes in the Kupyansk direction, in the area of Kolomiychikha-Myasozharivka, and at the Sivers’k sector, where Ukrainian troops managed to repulse Russian assaults and no positions were lost.