Nearly 10,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region since a ground attack launched by Russian forces on May 10, the regional governor said.
The assault may only be the first wave of a wider offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told AFP.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Over a week after its launch, "a total of 9,907 people have been evacuated," governor Oleg Synegubov said.
They were fleeing Russian soldiers who managed to advance between 5 to 10 kilometres (3 to 6 miles) along the northeastern border before being stopped by Ukrainian forces.
Synegubov said Ukraine's armed forces had repelled two attempts to break through defenses overnight.
The situation was "under control" with "defenders in certain areas conducting assault ... and combing operations."
Moscow has been attacking several settlements including Vovchansk, just five kilometres from the border.
"In the area of the city of Vovchansk, Ukrainian troops are reinforcing their defence," Synegubov said.
A day earlier, he said Russian forces have started to destroy Vovchansk and all but 200 of its residents have fled due to fighting.
Russian forces have taken 278 square kilometres (107 square miles) between May 9 and 15, their biggest gains since the end of 2022, AFP calculated using data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russia's offensive "could consist in several waves. There was the first wave" in the Kharkiv region, Zelensky told AFP journalists.
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
Zelensky played down Russia's gains in the offensive but added: "We have to be sober and understand that they are going deeper into our territory. Not vice versa. And that's still their advantage."
Speaking about the offensive during a visit to China on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was a response to Ukraine shelling border regions.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (7)
@MRGA troll Jack learnt how to cut and paste.
So congratulations "Jack" on your cut and paste effort below. Albeit some had already read that UK Ministry of Defence Intelligence Update, it is some good news at a difficult time, and it does deserve repeating.
So feel free to post more good news or even supportive comments for Ukraine. Even if it does require for unknown reasons my abuse. The more good news Ukraine gets the better.
We will all look forward to what supportive things you are able to post for Ukraine in the coming days.
Remember to try to be nice to the other Ukraine supporters for what they do to help Ukraine .
And to offer because my just previously offered post exceeded the ridiculous 1,500 maximum characters:
And not to brag, Ukrainian detection of Russian aircraft forced to take-off further from the occupied lands of Ukraine will make them easy targets for Patriot missiles to pick them off.
Jack Griffin says: Slava Ukraini!!
UK Ministry of Defence Intelligence Update for May 18th, 2024:
On 14 May 2024 the Ukrainian Military conducted attacks against Russian military targets on the illegally held territory of Crimea. Initial reporting suggests that elements of an SA-21 Air Defence missile battery at Belbek Airfield have ben destroyed including a GRAVE STONE radar and launchers. Additionally, reporting indicates that at least two MiG-31BM FOXHOUND C aircraft have been destroyed on the ground.
This is the fourth time in the last monththat the Russian Air Defence in Crimea has suffered losses, with Ukrainian Armed Forces previously launching successful actions against Ai-Petri Air Defence Radar site on 12 May 2024, and at Dzhankoy airfield on 16 April 2024, and 29 April 2024. The cumulative effect of these strikes has seen an overall degradation in the ability of Russia to defend the airspace around Crimea; while simultaneously demonstrating Ukraine's ability to impact Russian Air Defence operations.
It is highly likely that this will lead to Russia having to disperse air assets to ensure survivability or risk losing mor aircraft, while having to relocate Air Defence assets form elsewhere. The reduction of A-50U MAINSTAY aircraft coverage, and dispersal from Crimean airfields, will likely increase the flight hours and sortie rates of fighter aircraft patrols to gap-fill the coverage, which will lead to increased maintenanc3e issues for their fleets."
@MRGA troll 'jack' has the word 'Pedo' on his mind today.
Should your handlers be concerned MRGA troll 'jack' that you are stuck on the word 'Pedo' today? A common attribute with those aligned with putler & putinrump seems to be to accuse others of crimes they are thinking about doing or already done. I hope that is not the case jack? That would be the most unforgivable of crimes.
Hopefully it is just your way of lashing out when you feel I have made you look stupid. We have seen Elon Musk falsely make such vile accusations under similar circumstances.
At any rate, it offers a pretty good reflection of your purpose here, when you throw such false accusations at Ukraine supporters after they post a Ukraine supportive post. In effect it discredits every other point you wish to make. That makes you an ineffective MRGA troll.
So if a proven MRGA troll say is best for Ukraine to have putinrump in office, then it's clear that would be the worst option both for the USA and Ukraine.
Thanks for making this so clear today. Hopefully the real Americans will ensure that charged criminal putinrump does not get in office again.
Oh and troll 'jack'......please leave the children alone. I sure in a place like russia you have plenty of legal adult options to relieve your sexual frustration.
Heartbreaking to see all these folks being evacuated. And all due to that useless pile of shit Biden Admin. Have no fear people of Ukraine, President Donald J Trump is near! He will kick those fucking Russians out of your country and Make Ukraine Great Again!
Going through the trauma of such a crime once is too much. These poor Ukrainians surrounding Kharkiv that need to go though it twice. These are grandparents, parents and children...friends and family, all once just living their lies peacefully until a criminal broke into their house.....and now again they are forced by Russia's tyrant to endure another such in justice.
What the kind of leader thinks nothing of the criminal hardship his nation is needlessly imposing on its sovereign neighbour. Russia is a vast nation with way more resources that its ~140 million people can ever logistically access or manage.....its should be investing in building its own infrastructure to better its citizens lives, not in destroying its neighbour Ukraine. That much smaller neighbour at 38 million people was never a threat.
Putin has a crime accumulated personal wealth of $200 billion. The greed and maliciousness of his regime knows no legal boundary. It cannot be negotiated with. It cannot be penalized into legal compliance through civilized measures like sanctions. It will sacrifice as many lives as necessary on both sides to satiate its boundless greed. It can only be stopped with decisive force.
Ukraine has suffered enough at russia's malfeasant leaders hands. Ukraine's allies must do better in their military response.
Allies need to be actively in this war now.
@John, urgent pedo alert!!
As falsely stated by MRGA troll ' jack'.
Thanks for showing your true colours troll jack
Biden still dont want Ukraine to use US supplied military aid over the border. Biden is the worse mongrel ever for a president. Can you imagine the frustration for Ukraine.
@Fuck you Biden, spot on 👍👍
@Stuff you putinrump,
I also wish Biden's admin would take off its cruel restriction on Ukraine not using its significant USA donated weapons to fire into Russia. NATO itself has a policy that mandates firing into an aggressors territory during any defensive war.
Having said that putinrump ENABLED AND EMPOWERED PUTRID
Putinrump says that if elected he will not give Ukraine a penny. He wants to cede it to his buddy putin. Yes it is hard to believe. Putin serving republicans (112) in the US House now outnumber the US patriotic Republicans. Still those 101 remaining non MRGA Republicans bravely defied putinrump and instead voted to recently pass the desperately needed Ukrainian Aid.
Sadly disobeying traitor putinrump will mean they are unlikely to receive campaign funds from the Republican National Commitee (RNC), whose putinrump crony lead Whatley (and daughter in law Lara Trump) now controls its funding (assuming its not used up paying putinrump's legal fees for his 91 felonies).
Did you know that a few weeks back Whatley outrageously said Ukraine was a USA enemy? Revealingly, he left Russia off his list.
Fortunately beyond finally getting this additional aid package to Ukraine passed (with non MRGA putinrump obeying republican support), Biden has also increased russian sanctions and increased US oil output to record levels (500K more barrels a day then putinrump during his term) and that's also depriving putin of war revenue.
@John, pedo alert!
As falsely stated by MRGA troll ' jack'.
Also worth noting is that the two initial posters in this particular thread (CARLOS and and ".... YOU BIDEN") are also both the same troll (whom I also ways just call 'troll jack')
There are actually a lot less MRGA trolls assigned to harass Ukraine supportive Kyivpost readers than it might appear. Troll 'jack' operates under many account names, but as a single troll he simply cannot keep up with all the posts the many other legitimate Ukraine supportive readers leave. In his attempt to keep up, you will see him cut and paste comments unrelated to content. He will also often have blanket insults for Kivpost authors without even Haig had the article.
The point being that when you receive a series of insulting rebuttals or false accusations, these are all being left by the same MGRA troll. Ukraine supporters vastly outnumber putins minions. We are winning.
Thanks all Ukraine supporters for making your voice count, and thus applying your power to help Ukraine be victorious .
@John, Hey dipwad. The poster is not me. Dipwad.
@MRGA troll ' jack' CONTINUES TO PROVE he does not exist.
What a coincidence, as you are also not you. Your brain and thus life is owned by someone of nefarious intent. Your master in putin.
When you find yourself, hopefully it will be someone nicer.