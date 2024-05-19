The US Department of Defense said the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held virtually on Monday, May 20.
That's according to the Pentagon's press service, Ukrinform reports.
"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group May 20 from the Pentagon," the press release reads.
This will be the 22nd meeting of the UDCG since the international group was formed in April 2022. They will join ministers of defense and chiefs of defense from nearly 50 nations from around the world to discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, and the continued close coordination among the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory.
The previous meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was held on April 26. The United States then announced the largest military aid package for Ukraine, worth $6 billion.
Livestream option
According to the Pentagon press release, there is an option to watch the live stream of Secretary Austin’s opening remarks by livestream on May 20 at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) and the post-meeting press conference will be available on https://www.defense.gov/News/Live-Events/
Transcripts of the opening remarks and the post-meeting press conference will be available on https://www.defense.gov
Comments ( 1)
I sincerely hope the allied leadership finally commits in meaningful terms towards ensuring a Ukrainian victory. The now approved money is only significant if spent on the right tools and if delivered on a timely basis to Ukraine.
The allied electorate not fooled by the excuses given for the incredibly long delays in getting promised weapons to Ukraine.
When IRAQ attacked Kuwait, the resulting 42 nation allied coalition's 'Operation Desert Storm' took a mere 5.5 months to defeat IRAQ. Pre war IRAQ was estimated to have the worlds 4th largest army.
Of particular note though is that on day two of that war the US sent 2 patriot missiles systems to Israel. DAY TWO!!! Hussain had hoped attacking Israel would result in a larger middle eastern war. This precedent indicates it takes only TWO DAYS to ship a Patriot !!!
The USA apparently has 1,106 patriot launchers in the U.S alone. In 2023, 480 were in service, the rest apparently in storage. My understanding is Ukraine presently only has 3 complete systems - 1 each from the USA, Netherland and Germany. They had been requesting these since 2021. The first arrive in 2023. Over a year after they war started!!!
Canada bought one for Ukraine in January 2023. The USA has still not delivered it. Why?