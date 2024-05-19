The US Department of Defense said the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held virtually on Monday, May 20.

That's according to the Pentagon's press service, Ukrinform reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group May 20 from the Pentagon," the press release reads.

This will be the 22nd meeting of the UDCG since the international group was formed in April 2022. They will join ministers of defense and chiefs of defense from nearly 50 nations from around the world to discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, and the continued close coordination among the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory.

Advertisement

The previous meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was held on April 26. The United States then announced the largest military aid package for Ukraine, worth $6 billion.

Livestream option

According to the Pentagon press release, there is an option to watch the live stream of Secretary Austin’s opening remarks by livestream on May 20 at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) and the post-meeting press conference will be available on https://www.defense.gov/News/Live-Events/

Transcripts of the opening remarks and the post-meeting press conference will be available on https://www.defense.gov

American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine

Coming from a Lithuanian family that suffered under Soviet occupation, Nerijus Glezekas is writing songs inspired by the Ukrainians’ resistance to another invasion from Moscow.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
Read Next
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20 War in Ukraine
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20
By John Moretti
1h ago
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight War in Ukraine
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine War in Ukraine
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine
By Brian J. Carlsen
17h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 18, 2024 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 18, 2024
By ISW
21h ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 12 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I sincerely hope the allied leadership finally commits in meaningful terms towards ensuring a Ukrainian victory. The now approved money is only significant if spent on the right tools and if delivered on a timely basis to Ukraine.

The allied electorate not fooled by the excuses given for the incredibly long delays in getting promised weapons to Ukraine.

When IRAQ attacked Kuwait, the resulting 42 nation allied coalition's 'Operation Desert Storm' took a mere 5.5 months to defeat IRAQ. Pre war IRAQ was estimated to have the worlds 4th largest army.

Of particular note though is that on day two of that war the US sent 2 patriot missiles systems to Israel. DAY TWO!!! Hussain had hoped attacking Israel would result in a larger middle eastern war. This precedent indicates it takes only TWO DAYS to ship a Patriot !!!

The USA apparently has 1,106 patriot launchers in the U.S alone. In 2023, 480 were in service, the rest apparently in storage. My understanding is Ukraine presently only has 3 complete systems - 1 each from the USA, Netherland and Germany. They had been requesting these since 2021. The first arrive in 2023. Over a year after they war started!!!

Canada bought one for Ukraine in January 2023. The USA has still not delivered it. Why?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Usyk Beats Fury to Become Undisputed World Heavyweight Boxing Champion
Next » Georgia’s President Vetoes Controversial ‘Foreign Influence’ Law