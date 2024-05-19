The US Department of Defense said the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held virtually on Monday, May 20.

That's according to the Pentagon's press service, Ukrinform reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group May 20 from the Pentagon," the press release reads.

This will be the 22nd meeting of the UDCG since the international group was formed in April 2022. They will join ministers of defense and chiefs of defense from nearly 50 nations from around the world to discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, and the continued close coordination among the international community to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory.

Advertisement

The previous meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was held on April 26. The United States then announced the largest military aid package for Ukraine, worth $6 billion.

Livestream option

According to the Pentagon press release, there is an option to watch the live stream of Secretary Austin’s opening remarks by livestream on May 20 at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) and the post-meeting press conference will be available on https://www.defense.gov/News/Live-Events/

Transcripts of the opening remarks and the post-meeting press conference will be available on https://www.defense.gov