Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led the praise for Oleksandr Usyk after his historic victory over British fighter Tyson Fury in Riyadh, making Usyk the first undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion in 25 years. The 37-year-old, who briefly served in the Ukrainian army following the Russian invasion in February 2022, described his points victory over Fury as a "great moment" for himself, his family, and his country. The fight took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. "The Ukrainians hit hard! And in the end, all our opponents will be defeated," Zelensky said on Telegram shortly after the match.

Usyk's achievement in becoming the first heavyweight to hold four belts simultaneously demonstrates that "Ukrainian endurance and strength give birth to Ukrainian victory," the president added. Advertisement Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former world heavyweight champion, highlighted Usyk's performance, stating, "He showed the world that Ukrainians are capable of defeating a strong opponent in a difficult fight. This victory is very important for Ukraine today." Volodymyr Klitschko, Vitali's younger brother and another ex-heavyweight champion, was ringside in Saudi Arabia. He echoed his brother's sentiments, saying, "Can you imagine how much pressure this man had these past weeks? Losing was not an option. Oleksandr Usyk showed he is the best fighter in modern history. I’m very proud of Oleksandr Usyk and I'm very proud to be Ukrainian." Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Edges Closer to Euro Championship Qualifications With Win Over Bosnia The blue and yellow will now face underdog Iceland for a chance to cement a spot in Group E Born in Simferopol, Crimea, Usyk faced criticism from Ukrainians in 2014 for his ambiguous stance on Russia's annexation of the peninsula. However, since the 2022 invasion, he has received full support from the Ukrainian armed forces. "Ukraine is once again showing that it is a strong nation capable of fighting for its identity, its language, its culture, and its traditions," said Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.