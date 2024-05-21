Spain said crucial equipment like – Patriot missiles, a batch of Leopard tanks, 155mm artillery shells, and more – should arrive by the end of June.

Speaking at the latest Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine meeting – commonly known as the Ramstein format – Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles updated the group on her country’s military contribution to Ukraine, which she said will arrive by the end of June.

The package would include: “155mm artillery [and] a new shipment of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles” – both of which are much needed but lacking in Ukraine, with the former facing a shortage on the front for Kyiv to deliver enough firepower to deter the Russian invasion, and the latter much needed in defending Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Robles referred, among other materiel, to a second batch of Leopard battle tanks, confirming their delivery at the end of next month.

Spain also announced the delivery, at the same time, of “anti-drone systems, optronic surveillance and tracking systems, and turrets of remote weapons,” read the ministry’s press release.

Robles reiterated the group’s collective obligation to “continue to provide with the greatest urgency the support that Ukraine deserves and needs” amidst Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The press release also said that Spain will sign a bilateral security agreement to signify the country’s long-term support for Ukraine.

In early May, Robles stated that Spain already delivered an unspecified number of Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

In April, Kyiv Post reported that Ukrainian troops are withdrawing US-provided Abram tanks from the front due to threats posed by Russian drones, with another Kyiv Post analysis positing that modern NATO tanks might not be well-suited for the tasks required on the battlefield in Ukraine.