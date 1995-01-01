Latest
War in Ukraine
Fifteen EU and NATO countries have contributed over €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) to the Prague initiative to supply Kyiv with ammunition and weapons from outside Europe.
1d ago
War in Ukraine
The end of the Cold War significantly scaled back Europe’s shell production capability, and retooling and refurbishing old factories would take time, The Economist reported.
2d ago
War in Ukraine
Critical calibers are still in short supply and it looks like the Ukrainian army has nowhere near sufficient shell for major bombardments. Western ammo resupply is still en route, mostly.
May. 22
War in Ukraine
Spain said the package, including 155mm artillery shells or missiles for the Patriot system alongside other modern equipment, will arrive by the end of June.
May. 21