Czech Republic to Deliver First Shipment of Artillery Shells to Ukraine Within Days
Czech Republic to Deliver First Shipment of Artillery Shells to Ukraine Within Days
Fifteen EU and NATO countries have contributed over €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) to the Prague initiative to supply Kyiv with ammunition and weapons from outside Europe.
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
EXPLAINED: Why Europe’s Shell Production is a Dud
EXPLAINED: Why Europe's Shell Production is a Dud
The end of the Cold War significantly scaled back Europe’s shell production capability, and retooling and refurbishing old factories would take time, The Economist reported.
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Ukraine Army Gunners Now Finding – Some – Shells to Hit Latest Russian Assaults
Ukraine Army Gunners Now Finding – Some – Shells to Hit Latest Russian Assaults
Critical calibers are still in short supply and it looks like the Ukrainian army has nowhere near sufficient shell for major bombardments. Western ammo resupply is still en route, mostly.
By Stefan Korshak
May. 22
Patriot Missiles and Leopard Tanks In Spain’s Upcoming Aid Package for Ukraine
Patriot Missiles and Leopard Tanks In Spain's Upcoming Aid Package for Ukraine
Spain said the package, including 155mm artillery shells or missiles for the Patriot system alongside other modern equipment, will arrive by the end of June.
By Kyiv Post
May. 21