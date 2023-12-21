Latest

Catalonia, Spain, Ukraine, Russia – Interview with Chief Editor of El Mundo, Barcelona
Ukraine
Jan. 25, 13:00
Catalonia, Spain, Ukraine, Russia – Interview with Chief Editor of El Mundo, Barcelona
The Chief Editor of Kyiv Post discusses with his counterpart in Barcelona at the El Mundo newspaper the political situation in Catalonia and responses to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 21
US
Dec. 21, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 21
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 21 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 18
US
Dec. 19, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 18
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 18 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post