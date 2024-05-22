Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Partway through Solovyov went into one of his usual rants, raging against those who celebrated the death of Raisi – which he said should be viewed as a “political murder,” ordered and carried out by Israel .

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov hosted his late-night Rossiya 1 program on Monday, which was intended as a tribute to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, following his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Some have commented that members of the panel during the program detected the joke and tried to warn Solovyov, who brushed them off and plowed on.

He quoted a political analyst named Daniel Haik who allegedly said on the French channel 24 News that Hamas had claimed that the helicopter was piloted by and brought down by a suicidal Mossad agent, named “Eli Kopter.”

Solovyov then went on to refer to a book written by an “Israeli historian” called Ronen Bergman, called “Rise and Kill First,” which he described as a history of political murders and explains how Israel sees political murders as an acceptable way to ensure the country’s survival.

He next pointed the finger at the US which “has committed a colossal number of political murders.”

Solovyov then said of course Israel has said it had no part in the crash, saying “I don't remember a single case when these countries immediately admitted: yes, this is us. Why, if the Americans can kill one of the legends of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a leader who was one of the most popular military leaders of Iran, on the territory of a third country, what could prevent the assassination of the president?”

Top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed along with nine other people in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport in Iraq in January 2020.

There were several problems with Solovyov’s accusations against Israel which he, or his researchers, failed to recognize.

Any English speaker would immediately recognize the name Eli Kopter was obviously a joke, one which sprang up on Israeli social media as they celebrated the death of the Iranian President. One suggested the co-pilot was also a Jewish spy: “Avi Ron.”