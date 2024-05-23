Operators of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed half a battalion of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems in three weeks, Ukraine’s SSO reported on its Telegram channel.

A standard Buk battalion (divizion) consists of a command vehicle, target acquisition radar vehicle, six transporter erector launcher and radar vehicles, and three transporter erector launcher vehicles.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The report does not specify in which operational sector the Russian Buks were destroyed. However, it does indicate that three anti-aircraft missile complexes were hit by SSO fighters at the end of April and beginning of May, and the fourth Buk was destroyed by special ops a few days ago.

Advertisement

According to the report, during reconnaissance operations, the operators discovered the location of the fourth Buk and inflicted fire damage on it with an attack drone.

The SSO did not specify the type of attack drones utilized in this mission but indicated “that this is one of the latest developments that has entered the service of the Special Operations Forces.”

Earlier, a Ukrainian military officer, speaking anonymously to Kyiv Post, highlighted the recent trend of Ukrainian forces destroying Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems by using various attack systems, including aircraft-type UAVs, as depicted in the released video.

Other Topics of Interest SBU Uses Sea Baby USV Armed with Grad Rocket Launchers to Attack Russians on Land Ukraine’s SBU says it used Sea Baby maritime drones equipped with Grad MLRS to successfully attack Russian troops positioned on the Kinburn Spit.

“The result of the SSO’s successful work is the burning remains of scrapped Russian steel,” read the caption to the published footage.