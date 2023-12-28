Latest
Propaganda
Jan. 19, 11:26
Russia has brought a foreign “expert” Scott Ritter, a convicted pedophile, to the occupied Kherson region to discredit Ukraine for propaganda purposes.
Zelensky
Jan. 19, 08:34
During last Friday’s visit to Kyiv the UK’s PM Rishi Sunak and President Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian servicemen and took selfies which Russian propagandists singularly failed to exploit.
Propaganda
Jan. 19, 08:14
The edited Russian version of the video includes a text overlay claiming that “Danilov called territorial recruitment centers a God's hand.”
Propaganda
Jan. 16, 17:05
The IT Army of Ukraine, a loose community of voluntary tech developers, claimed responsibility for a cyberattack against Qwerty, one of Moscow’s main internet providers.
Russia
Jan. 15, 16:20
Ruwiki, Russia’s own online encyclopedia, was launched in June 2023 and is expected to finish beta testing today and become fully operational later this year.
Propaganda
Jan. 10, 12:20
The report notes close to three billion people were expected to vote in national elections over the next 24 months, including in India, Indonesia, Mexico, the United Kingdom and United States.
Russia
Dec. 28, 2023
While not confirmed, an anonymously-run Russian Telegram channel claims the body was Alexei Chernykh's, an alleged friend and lover of poisoned Anton Kuznetsov, the former director of Russia Today.
Russia
Dec. 25, 2023
Sources in military intelligence confirmed the poisoning of Anton Krasovsky, a former presenter and director of RT who called for the genocide of Ukrainians.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2023
Kremlin “journalists” are spreading fake stories about new maternity hospitals and schools in an attempt to fool people back in Russia, the city’s Ukrainian mayor has said.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
Bug found in office set aside for AFU chief; Moscow’s TikTok fakes sow chaos in Kyiv politics, report says; UK predicts fraud in Russian elections; Russians gain near Bakhmut, AFU in Kharkiv region
Russia
Dec. 8, 2023
Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reports that the Kremlin is forcing teenagers in the occupied territories to join Russian pseudo-military clubs in an effort to erase their Ukrainian identity.
Propaganda
Nov. 29, 2023
In this video we look at what’s known so far, the possibility of Russia’s involvement and the response from the Kremlin, as well as some bizarre theories from Russian state media.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 29, 2023
Months of rumors about a divide between Ukraine's top general and its president recently reached the public sphere. Kyiv Post sources say there's no conflict – and that Russia is fanning the flames.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 2023
It's okay to take Russian food aid and receive a pension or passport, but try and avoid appearing on Kremlin media, ombudsman tells Kyiv Post.
Germany
Nov. 15, 2023
A new investigation reveals a German journalist and bestselling author who wrote extensively about Vladimir Putin received hundreds of thousands of euros from a close ally of the Russian president.
Putin
Nov. 15, 2023
Hubert Seipel has written books portraying Putin in a favourable light. We now know he received 600,000 euros from a close ally of the Russian president.