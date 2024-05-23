Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appointed his eldest son, 18-year-old Akhmat Kadyrov, as minister of the Chechen Republic for Physical Culture and Sports.

“Friends! Personnel changes have been made in the municipal and executive authorities of the Chechen Republic,” Kadyrov announced on Telegram.

“So, Akhmat Kadyrov has been appointed to the position of Minister of the Chechen Republic for Physical Culture and Sports. Isa Ibragimov, who previously held this post, has been transferred to the position of Deputy Head of the Administration of the Head and Government of the Chechen Republic,” he added.

Akhmat only took up the appointment of minister of youth affairs in February and was awarded the Order of Kadyrov – named after his grandfather, the current Chechen Republic’s first president Akhmad Kadyrov – at the same time.

“Thanks to the contribution of AKHMAT RAMZANOVICH, work in the field of youth policy has significantly improved, and work has been strengthened in providing comprehensive support to the younger generation,” read the congratulation message from his uncle Adam Delimkhanov, who serves as head of the National Guard of Russia’s Chechen branch.

Following the latest personnel shift, the post of minister of youth affairs is taken by the head of Chechnya’s son-in-law Ramzan Vismuradov, who is married to his daughter Tabarik Kadyrova.

Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly has more than 10 children, some of whom have already been appointed to important positions in the Chechen government.

In November 2023, Ramzan Kadyrov appointed his teenage son Adam Kadyrov as head of his security service after Adam beat up a prisoner in custody for allegedly burning the Quran. Adam also received his third state award for “the strengthening of traditional Islamic values” after the beating.

This year, Adam Kadyrov was awarded a medal at the UAE SWAT Challenge Special Forces competition in Dubai despite not participating in the actual competitions and was later appointed as a “curator” of Vladimir Putin University of Special Forces.

Aishat Kadyrova, one of Kadyrov’s daughters, currently serves as Chechnya’s deputy prime minister and minister of culture.

In 2016, local news outlet Kavkaz.Realii identified close to a hundred relatives of Kadyrov who had been appointed to official positions.

Many have speculated that Ramzan Kadyrov is in poor health and suffers from pancreatic necrosis, and are of the view that appointments of members of his family were his attempts to secure control over the Caucasian enclave.

However, on May 9, the Chechen strongman released a video of himself allegedly pulling a pickup truck to demonstrate his physical strength in a bid to dispel the health rumors.