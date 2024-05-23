Ukrainian troops counterattacking in the northern Kharkiv sector recovered lost ground and captured Russian prisoners of war, but bitter fighting in the town of Vovchansk was still in progress, official and open-source reports said on Wednesday.

Both the Ukrainian DeepState battle tracking platform and the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed that Ukrainian forces had recaptured buildings and advanced in the battleground town less than five kilometers from the Russian border. An ISW May 22 report called the situation in the town “dynamic.”

There was close-in combat and firefights along the length of the Vovcha River that cuts through the town east and west, and terrain gains and losses were measured in dozens of meters, those independent reports said.

Russian attacks were continuing with local commanders sending small infantry teams forward to attack terrain on the front line, and launching glider bomb and artillery strikes at military and civilian targets in the Ukrainians’ rear area.

Russian air strikes injured 13 civilians, among them a child, in attacks hitting the nearby major city Kharkiv – Ukraine’s second largest – on Wednesday morning, a statement from Ukraine’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Russia, in early May, committed a reported 20,000-plus men to open a new active fighting front against Ukraine in the Kharkiv sector, according to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, to slice out territory at least 40 kilometers deep into Ukraine to prevent Kyiv’s forces from shooting at targets across the border inside the Russian Federation.

A US-manufactured Stryker armored personnel carrier operated by Ukraine’s veteran 82nd Air Assault Brigade lights up a target in close-range combat in the Kharkiv region town Vovchansk. Figures of people, possibly Russian infantry, had been visible seconds before the Stryker gunner opened up with a .50 caliber heavy machine gun. The undated unit-released video was made public on May 22. Kyiv Post screen grab.

The Kremlin assaults in early May grabbed two swaths of land, each some 10 kilometers wide and 5 kilometers deep, capturing 8 villages. Further attacks have stalled against Ukrainian defenses built on reserve units quickly deployed to the sector, massed FPV drone strikes, and – as had been effectively absent from Kyiv’s arsenal since January – long-awaited deliveries of useful quantities of NATO-standard howitzer shells.

Ukrainian forces since Monday have launched local counterattacks in and around Vovchansk, retaking about half the town and capturing dozens of prisoners. Sources agreed the veteran 82nd Air Assault Brigade was leading the assaults, backed by special forces units from the army and border troops command. In a May 22 national video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the crack brigade had become the keystone of defenses in the Kharkiv sector.

Video published by the 82nd on its own news feeds on Monday and Tuesday showed US-manufactured Stryker armored personnel carriers moving through Vovchansk’s streets at careful speed and using hit-and-run tactics to blast possible targets with heavy machine gun fire.

A report by Ukraine’s independent ICTV television channel said the brigade “recently” destroyed two companies of Russian troops – a force normally numbering between 200 and 300 men – in fighting in the town.

A formation raised in Ukraine’s far-western, multiethnic Chernivtsi region, the 82nd Brigade is considered one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU’s) most powerful fighting formations because of a successful fighting record dating to the first days of the war.

Infantrymen from Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade stand and sit on a US-manufactured Stryker armored personnel carrier. Undated image published maps.global.org. The brigade, one of the Ukrainian army’s most combat-capable, was recently committed to combat in the town Vovchansk, Kharkiv sector. According to early reports they took ground and prisoners from Russian forces attacking there.

It is heavily armed with some of the most powerful fighting vehicles Ukraine’s Western allies have sent to the AFU, including British Challenger 2 tanks and US-made Stryker armored personnel carriers.

The Kremlin advance has been stopped and urban warfare teams from the 82nd are moving to clear the town of Russian infantry, the TV report said, in interviews with unit soldiers. A soldier identified as Ivan told ICTV: “We have succeeded in throwing them (Russian forces) back a bit.”