Anti-aircraft gunners from Ukraine’s separate mechanized brigade named after General-Corporal Marko Bezruchko shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk sector on Saturday, May 25.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops announced it on Telegram.
“Another enemy Su-25 attack aircraft is burning up in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas,” the post says.
As reported by Ukrinform, the state-funded news site, anti-aircraft gunners from the same brigade also shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on Thursday.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter