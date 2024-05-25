Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Anti-aircraft gunners from Ukraine’s separate mechanized brigade named after General-Corporal Marko Bezruchko shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk sector on Saturday, May 25.

The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops announced it on Telegram.

“Another enemy Su-25 attack aircraft is burning up in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas,” the post says.

As reported by Ukrinform, the state-funded news site, anti-aircraft gunners from the same brigade also shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on Thursday.