Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have shot down a Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft in the Donetsk region, according to a report by the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops on Telegram.

“‘Pokrovsky triangle’ for Russian aviation,” read the caption to the released video.

“In the Pokrovsky [sector], Ukrainian service members shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft, which, paired with another Su-25, that tried to fire at the positions of the Defense Forces,” the report said.

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after Col. Gen. Mark Bezruchka, destroyed the second Su-25 aircraft this month.

Although the video is of low quality, it shows the flight of two reportedly Russian Su-25 aircraft, and at the end of the video, the moment when one of the aircraft is shot down can be seen. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the location and time of the footage.

The Su-25 [NATO: “Frogfoot”] is a single-seat, armored, subsonic attack aircraft designed for close air support in combat zones, capable of operating both day and night under poor visibility and adverse weather conditions. Its targets include ground and surface targets and low-altitude, slow-moving air targets.

The report did not specify the weapon used to shoot down the Su-25.

Previously, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down two Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft in the Donetsk region on July 7 and July 20.

Earlier, in June, the National Guard of Ukraine reported that its soldiers had shot down a Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region. A team from the 31st brigade of the National Guard used an Igla MANPAD (man-portable air defense) launcher to hit the aircraft.

In February, there were reports of a series of Sukhoi fighter bombers being shot down in Ukraine. A total of 12 Su planes were downed in 13 days, along with an A-50U radar aircraft.

The Sukhoi Su-34 is Russia’s premier frontline fighter bomber, primarily designed for launching laser-guided bombs or long-range guided missiles and glide bombs in precision strikes on ground targets. Equipped with radar for deploying modern Russian air-to-air missiles, the Su-34, priced at around $36 million each, is one of the Russian military’s most expensive aircraft.