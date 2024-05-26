Kyiv, the ancient and modern Ukrainian capital striding over the banks of the Dnipro River, has a unique natural and architectural landscape – the latter, the iterative product of some 1,400 years of history – most notably visible in its golden-domed churches.

It’s also a modern city with a well-developed infrastructure – you can take your pick of metro, tram, trolleybus, bus, taxi, electric kick-scooter, or marshrutka – to get to a Puzata Hata cafeteria, a hipster cafe, an up-scale clothing boutique, an Irish pub, or catch the latest movie at one of its shopping malls.

Kyiv is known for its hospitality. Its residents are known to be friendly, welcoming, and ready to help.

And Kyiv’s rich in cultural and traditional festivals. Kyiv Day, for example, is celebrated city-wide and features events, concerts, fairs, and parades. The annual holiday is celebrated on the last Sunday of May to honor Kyiv’s rich history and – its resilience under adversity.

In honor of the day, members of the Kyiv Post team put together a list of some of their favorite places to give you a sense of why we love it.

Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor

Corner of Horodetskoho and Zankovetskoyi

For me, Kyiv has many favourite spots. They range from historical sites like St. Sophia’s Square, the Golden Gates, old Podil, the Teacher’s Building, where Ukraine’s first modern parliament, the Central Rada, proclaimed Ukraine’s independence in January 1918, to places with great views of the city, from inside the Pecherska Lavra complex, to behind the Arc of Friendship overlooking the Dnipro River, as well as the superb open-air architectural museum in nearby Pyrohovo. So, it’s hard to limit the choice to one spot.

But,for the sake of playing along with my colleagues, I’ll choose the area on the corner of Architect Horodetsky and Zankovetsky Streets, just up from the Maidan and the Conservatory. It’s a gem of an area for historical, architectural and culinary delights, and for relaxation.

The classy Vatra restaurant has a super-covered terrace with fountains, and next door, the Georgian restaurant Mama Gochi is so inviting, with great food and service.

So, after work, this is probably my preferred place to hang out, meet friends, eat, drink, rest and soak in the wonderful historic, cultural and social atmosphere.

Kateryna Zakharchenko, Journalist

Mariinsky Palace and Park in Kyiv

The Mariinsky Palace and Park in Kyiv have many features that attract me and make me admire them. The Mariinsky Palace is a magnificent example of Baroque architecture of the 18th century. Its facade, interior decoration and overall atmosphere create a sense of grandeur and elegance.

Mariinsky Park, which surrounds the palace, is a great place for walking. Here you can enjoy the green area, clean air, flowers and picturesque views of the Dnipro River. The park often becomes my oasis of calm in the midst of the city noise.

My love for this place may also be due to the simple aesthetic pleasure of beautiful architecture and picturesque landscapes.

Regina Filonenko, Social Media Manager, Editor

Klovsky Sad (Garden)

My favorite place in Kyiv is the flower boutique Klovsky Sad (Garden). I had been buying flowers and decor for my home there since it opened because I lived very close by. However, this place truly became significant for me after the full-scale Russian invasion.

In early April 2022, when Kyiv was half-empty and gloomy, I decided to take a little walk around the city for the first time. Suddenly, I came across the veranda of Klovsky Sad, which was completely filled with incredibly beautiful flowers. At that moment, those flowers literally saved me and seemed like a small sign of hope for something good.

It was not the only place that continued to work during such a difficult time for Kyiv and all of Ukraine. Both then and now, realizing this, it is impossible not to be amazed at the resilience and strength of Ukrainian businesses. A simple cup of coffee in a working coffee shop saved many Ukrainians from complete apathy, showing that Kyiv continues to live.

Alisa Orlova, News Manager

Roman Catholic Church of St. Nicholas

Since the day I was born, the Roman Catholic Church of St. Nicholas has held a special place in my heart.

My parents were married there, and I took my first communion within its walls, attending Sunday services throughout my life.

St. Nicholas Church, built in 1909, is a rare Gothic landmark in Kyiv. Over the years, it has undergone significant changes: the Communists banned worship in 1936, repurposed it as a warehouse by 1938, and a fire damaged it in 1943. Repairs were made in 1946, and it became the Kyiv Regional Archive.

May 18, 2003. The day I took my first communion.

Before the 1980 Olympics, the archive was moved, and the church was converted into the House of Organ and Chamber Music.

In 1991, after decades of silence, the first divine service was held once again. The church now served a dual purpose: home to the Roman Catholic Parish of St. Nicholas and the National House of Organ and Chamber Music of Ukraine.

Yet, despite its historical and cultural significance, the church remained in state hands. The main obstacle to returning it to the Catholic community has been the relocation of the organ, which was custom-built for the church’s unique acoustics.

A fire in June 2021 destroyed the organ, but the church remains with the state.

Stash Luczkiw, Opinion and Culture Editor

St. Michael’s Cathedral

St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery just up the hill from Independence Square is not just one of Kyiv’s most beautiful churches, it’s a symbol of Ukraine’s rebirth.

The original cathedral and monastery were built centuries ago, but Stalin razed them to the ground in the 1930s.

When I first came to Ukraine after independence, there was nothing there, a vacant lot with long-dead plans to build a twin to the adjacent Ministry of Foreign Affairs (architectural monstrosity). After Ukraine’s independence, it was rebuilt exactly as it looked before it was destroyed. St. Michael’s was then reconsecrated in 2000.

During the Revolution of Dignity it became a haven for injured protesters.

Today it’s surrounded by a park and orchards, and it’s one of the first stops for dignitaries in the capital.

Christopher Stewart, Editor

Blues Bar

Photo: Hosting Open Mic Night at Blues Bar in the Californians.

My favorite place in Kyiv used to be Blues Bar on Mykhailivna, 24. It’s right next to Mykhailivska Square. My band, the Californians used to host the open mic night every Thursday evening for several years.

It was small and in a basement with a support pillar obstructing the view for some, but on many occasions, I counted 100+ people in the audience.

We did about four sets of four to five rock, blues, or pop songs each time we were up, with other musicians performing on the tiny stage between our sets. And there were many times the Californians would mix in with those other performers.

Photo: Having “One Bourbon, One Scotch, and One Beer” after the establishment was renamed Sao Miguel.

Our tradition was to finish with John Lennon’s “Imagine” with much of the crowd joining as our impromptu midnight choir.

It was always a blast!

During the pandemic lockdown, one of the regular performers who’d sometimes play with us bought the place and renamed it Sao Miguel…

Still a great little bar but not as hopping as it was musically. But I still go there for a Jameson from time to time, meeting two other KP writers…

Leo Chiu, Journalist

Wunderbar + Blues Bar

Photo: They used to run a special promotion at Wunderbar — order 3 shots of Jagermeister and a pint of beer and you get a pair of Jagermeister-branded socks. I got more than 4 pairs that summer.

Long before I joined Kyiv Post and even before working as a news reporter, I used to frequent Sao Miguel — used to be Blues Bar back then — with my best friend for their Thursday open-mic jam session, which I recently found out was hosted by my now-colleague Chris.

Then came the pandemic, then came the invasion, and I later learned that it changed hands – same place, but different vibe, though I would argue it’s even better now.

Aside from the new clientele, I also got to see some old faces from time to time – it’s good to know that they are safe and sound.

I suppose that’s part of the thrill of living in Ukraine – witnessing the changes and sometimes, being a part of that change.

For years, my favorite watering hole in Kyiv was an unassuming dive bar in the center of Kyiv called Wunderbar.

Despite being located in the very center (Mala Zhytomyrska 13/6), I could clearly remember how the pothole outside the bar was not fixed for at least three years — but as Kyiv continues to become a better place, the pothole also disappeared. Progress takes time, but it will eventually come, I suppose.

Being a cheap dive bar with a shot of nastoyanka (alcohol infused with fruits, similar to limoncello) costing a mere Hr.20 ($0.60 or so before the pandemic and full-scale invasion), you really can’t beat it.

They also sell steaks for a mere Hr.150 ($6 maybe?) at the time – the trick is to order it when it’s less crowded, so it doesn’t come out like a piece of rubber.

Over the years I’ve made great friends at the bar, including the regular customers and bartenders – I can still remember how there was a young kid called Oleksii who used to frequent the bar, and how I bought him and his friend a round of shots when the latter got married. I wonder where they are now.

In 2022, I also learned that Vova, one of the bartenders who used to serve me drinks, has died defending Mariupol. I could still remember how I used to complain about work when I went there for dinner and how he would laugh in my face when I did that. Good lad.

With the war and pandemic, the place grew much quieter — also more expensive with the inflation, but at times I could still see some familiar faces, which is reassuring despite the changes around me.

Jeremy Dirac, Deputy Managing Editor

Footpath in Obolon District

My favorite place in Kyiv is a footpath.

It’s in Kyiv’s Obolon district. In many residential areas in Kyiv (and Ukraine) you’ll find these cement footpaths. Mine’s not particularly different from the others.

It’s transcribed intermittently by half-buried tires (tempting objects for children to climb on) and short metal fences painted sky blue or sea green. The footpath runs between the “khrushchevkas” – cheaply-made Soviet-era apartments – one of which I called home.

When I walk along it, I sometimes grin. I think, who’d guess how many warm memories are hidden behind the drab exterior of my khrushchevka– whose front porch is typically resolutely watched by a group of grandmothers or maybe a cat or two?

In through the heavy metal door, which slams shut behind you, past my ancient elevator, and up the steps to my little apartment, friends would come knocking at my door – singing a carol for Orthodox New Year's, or dressed in costumes for Halloween – a tradition I brought with me from the States, but in which I found my Ukrainian friends eager to participate.

Walk a little past my building and you’re not far from the “buvette.” Amidst clusters of apartment buildings, you’ll often find these hand-pump wells, offering locals fresh drinking water. But each one’s unique – seeming to me, a little bit magical. They’re usually housed in miniature pavilions or gazebos – mine reminds me of a big shiny beetle.

On clear nights, I’d walk this path with my girlfriend at the time, Anastasia. We’d spot constellations and sometimes come across a hedgehog toddling busily along on his nightly chores.

In the mornings, you could see cats gathering around an elderly lady with a headscarf. She regularly fed them. During the winter, you could hear kids giggling and screaming, as they sled down a small snow-covered hill near the end of the footpath.

There’s a lot that I like about my – probably nameless – little footpath, but I guess what I like best about it, is the people on it.

Sergii Kostezh, Special Correspondent

Historical Podil District

First, my favorite place in Kyiv is Podil. Podil is the historical part of the city, and here are situated most of the old residential houses in Kyiv, some of which are more than 200 years old.

Also, Podil has many historical buildings, such as Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, several churches, and trading places.

But the most interesting thing I love here is the atmosphere of freedom and youth.

I remember the times when I was young, we would go to Castle Hill (Zamkova Hora) with girls, drink wine, and have fun almost in the center of the city, and now nothing has changed. The old street called Andriivsky Uzviz is still beautiful and full of wonders.

Podil, full of young people, wine shops, cafes, and street musicians, is still the best place for the young and drunk.

Secondly, what I want to tell you about are Kyiv beaches. They are really big. Even in the 1970s, they looked like this!

And now they are full of people in the summer. We have a lot of islands on the Dnieper River between two banks and one of them – Hidropark – is made for fun with boat stations, beaches, nightclubs, and sports sections like canoeing.

Some of them, like my favorite beach in the Troeshchyna district, are situated not in the city but nearby, among the plains.

Here you can relax and even forget that you are now in a 3-million city, not in the National Park. Look, it's so beautiful.

Steve Brown, Editor

Himalaya

My favourite place is the Himalaya. It was founded in 1997 by Paresh Kanth. It was originally located on Kreshatyk about 200 meters from where I lived from 2006-2011 when I was here with NATO.

I used to go on most Friday evenings, sit for a couple of hours with a good book, enjoy a Rogan Josh or Vindaloo and a couple of beers. Paresh died a few years back.

When I returned to Kyiv in 2017 it had moved to Velyka Vasylivska – doesn’t have the same atmosphere as the old place but the food is just as good.

Karyna Dolomanzhy, News Feed Editor for Ukrainian Edition

Poshtova Square

My favorite place in Kyiv at first sight was Poshtova Square. As soon as I arrived in Kyiv, it was the first place I went to try to understand this city. Perhaps it was my attraction to water, as I lived by the sea for 18 years.

As for me, Poshtova Square is a place where any person would feel comfortable. There is something native about this human noise mixed with the breath of the Dnipro.

Olena Hrazhdan, Business reporter

Pink Freud and Parovoz Speak Easy Bar

Pink Freud has been ruled by chef bartender Oleksandr Tangelov since 2020, though the bar’s history endured for the last 9 years. Parovoz Speak Easy Bar is even older, starting its history in 2002.

Both bars boast bartenders that took part in international bartender competitions and won them, making finest cocktails from classical Old-Fashioned or Margarita to unique recipes bartenders come up with. Pink Freud’s menu includes both classic cocktails and the bar’s recipes, Parovoz Speak Easy Bar has additional variety of Martini cocktails to try.

Liubov Skichko, Production Manager

Ivan Franko Square

Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv is my favorite place to walk. It’s lined with flowering trees, creating a quiet and cozy atmosphere for relaxation. The square gathers dressed-up theatergoers who are looking forward to the beginning of a performance at the Franko Theater. Every building around here is steeped in culture, history and art, giving this corner of the city a special beauty and magic.

Daria Sytnyk, Video Producer

Holosiivskyi Forest

My favorite place in Kyiv is the Holosiivskyi forest. Because the air there feels like you're not in the city. And it smells so good.

You are immediately filled with peace.