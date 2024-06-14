Ukraine and Japan signed a security agreement during the G7 summit Thursday that provides Kyiv with $4.5 billion this year and support for the next decade, the countries' leaders said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the "unique document with one of the world's most economically and technologically advanced countries", signed on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting in Puglia, Italy.

The document provides for security and defence assistance, humanitarian aid, and help with reconstruction efforts, together with support in various other areas from cybersecurity to countering Russian disinformation campaigns.

"In 2024, Japan will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion and will continue to support us throughout the agreement's entire 10-year term," Zelensky wrote on X.

"For Japan, this type of agreement and this level of support is a breakthrough," he added, thanking Tokyo for its "unwavering solidarity".

Including the new funds pledged for this year, G7 member Japan has provided $12.1 billion to Ukraine to date.

Due to Japan's constitution and its legal framework, the country must limit the military equipment it provides to Ukraine to non-lethal weapons.

But the country has already been supplying mine-extracting machines and anti-drone detection systems to Kyiv, while it will boost anti-landmine efforts and power generators for humanitarian use, a Japanese government source told AFP.

Kyiv has signed more than a dozen similar deals with its major backers outlining multi-year commitments to fund and enhance Ukraine's defence and military.

Those agreements do not constitute mutual defence pacts or military alliances but are seen as an important commitment of long-term support to Kyiv with the Russian invasion now well into its third year.