Belgium has committed to delivering 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2028 to aid in the battle against Russia's invasion. The pledge was announced at the start of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Belgium on Tuesday.

Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed a bilateral security and long-term support agreement, marking the latest in a series of similar accords between Ukraine and its Western allies.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"For the first time, such an agreement specifies the exact number of F-16 fighter jets -- 30 -- that will be delivered to Ukraine until 2028," Zelensky announced on X.

The Ukrainian president mentioned that the first aircraft would be "arriving already this year."

However, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib tempered expectations, stating, "we hope deliveries will start at the end of this year."

Advertisement

The agreement also includes at least 977 million euros in Belgian military aid to Ukraine this year, with a commitment of continued support over the next decade.

Zelensky arrived in Brussels from Spain on Monda, May 27,  as part of a tour of several European countries to rally support for Ukraine.

During his visit, he planned to hold a press conference with De Croo and visit a military airbase in Brussels, where Ukrainian pilots are being trained to fly F-16s.

Belgium had previously pledged to supply F-16 aircraft to Kyiv as part of a broader initiative by European allies. Overall, Brussels has committed 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in military support for Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

The Collective West Needs to Stand up for Ukraine – Part 2
Other Topics of Interest

The Collective West Needs to Stand up for Ukraine – Part 2

The Collective West misread Putin’s intentions and the threat from Russia. Now it needs to rethink its Ukraine and Russian policy and adopt a clear strategy

A day earlier, Spain pledged one billion euros in military aid, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Zelensky signing their own security deal in Madrid.

Zelensky's tour comes as Ukraine faces a Russian ground offensive in the Kharkiv region, where Moscow has recently made its largest territorial gains in 18 months. After Belgium, Zelensky is set to visit Portugal later on Tuesday.

With the conflict now in its third year, Ukraine has been urgently seeking more weapons to bolster its air defenses and support its outgunned troops. Zelensky is also working to garner support for a peace conference scheduled to be held in Switzerland next month, reiterating Kyiv's rejection of any invitations to Russia.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Poland Should Not Rule Out Sending Troops to Ukraine: Foreign Minister War in Ukraine
Poland Should Not Rule Out Sending Troops to Ukraine: Foreign Minister
By AFP
3h ago
Biden Absence From Ukraine Peace Summit Would Be Like 'Applauding Putin': Zelensky War in Ukraine
Biden Absence From Ukraine Peace Summit Would Be Like 'Applauding Putin': Zelensky
By AFP
5h ago
The Collective West Needs to Stand up for Ukraine – Part 2 War in Ukraine
OPINION: The Collective West Needs to Stand up for Ukraine – Part 2
By Anders Aslund
6h ago
EU Top Diplomat Says Ukraine Has Right to Strike Russia War in Ukraine
EU Top Diplomat Says Ukraine Has Right to Strike Russia
By AFP
6h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Detention of Missing Ukrainian Journalist
Next » Russia Uses Drones Carrying Newest Iranian Glide Bombs