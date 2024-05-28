The former Soviet republic of Georgia has been rocked by mass protests over a new "foreign agent" law that targets foreign-backed NGOs in a similar way to Russian legislation.

Here are 10 key dates in Georgia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

- 1991: Independence -

As the Soviet Union collapses, Georgia secedes on April 9, 1991, following a referendum that showed overwhelming support for independence.

Georgia becomes the fourth former Soviet state to break away after the Baltic states of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.

- 1992-1994: Separatist republics -

Between 1992 and 1994, Georgian forces fight rebellions in the breakaway pro-Russian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Under the terms of a June 1992 ceasefire, Russian troops join a joint Georgian-South Ossetian peacekeeping force on that region's frontier. Two years later a mainly Russian peacekeeping force is deployed in Abkhazia.

- 2003: Rose Revolution -

Opposition parties launch mass protests after parliamentary elections that are denounced by local and international observers as rigged.

The peaceful Rose Revolution, named after opposition MPs carrying red roses as they stormed a parliamentary address by President Eduard Shevardnadze in November 2003, leads to Shevardnadze's resignation.

In January 2004, one of the three opposition leaders who led the protests, Mikheil Saakashvili, wins a landslide victory in a presidential election.

- 2008: Russian invasion -

In August 2008, Russian forces launch invade Georgia as it battles pro-Russian militia in South Ossetia.

The fighting ends five days later with a French-mediated ceasefire. More than 700 people are killed.

The Kremlin subsequently recognises the independence claims of South Ossetia and Abkhazia and reasserts military control over the regions.

- 2009: Exits pro-Moscow bloc -

Georgia becomes the first country to leave the Commonwealth of Independent States, a Moscow-dominated group of post-Soviet countries.

- 2012: Saakashvili era ends -

The influence on Georgian politics of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the country's richest man who made his fortune in Russia, becomes clear in 2012, when his Georgian Dream party wins a parliament majority.

The party is accused of attempting to steer Georgia closer to Russia.

Saakashvili flees Georgia, fearing arrest.

- 2014: EU association deal -

In 2014, Georgia signs an association accord with the European Union that covers sectors including energy, justice, foreign policy and culture.

In exchange, it pledges to respect the rule of law and fight corruption.

- 2020: Post-election crisis -

In October 2020, Georgia is again plunged into crisis after parliamentary elections won by Georgian Dream that are marred by accusations of fraud. Thousands take to the streets of Tbilisi calling for new elections.

When Saakashvili returns to Georgia in 2021, he is arrested and jailed for six years on abuse of power charges.

- 2022: Ukraine war demos -

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, protests break out in Tbilisi in support of Ukraine.

In June, the EU grants candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova but defers Georgia's membership application arguing Tbilisi first needs to implement reforms. Georgia was granted candidate status in December 2023.

- 2024: 'Foreign agents' bill -

More mass protests start in early April, after Georgia Dream reintroduces a Russian-style bill labelling Western-backed NGOs "foreign agents". Protesters forced the government to shelve a similar proposed law in 2023.

The legislation requires NGOs and media organisations receiving more than 20 percent of funding from abroad to register as an "organisation pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

Critics say it will be used to silence dissent, like in Russia. The ruling party says the aims is to boost the transparency of NGO funding.

Police fire tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators in Tbilisi on April 30, the day before parliament passes the second reading of the bill.

The United States says it is "deeply concerned" by the bill while the United Nations urges authorities to withdraw it. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington will impose visa restrictions on people "who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members".

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says Georgia, which seeks to join the EU and NATO, is "at a crossroads" and urges it to stay "on the road to Europe."