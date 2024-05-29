Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Tuesday, May 28, that the Prague-led initiative to procure ammunition for Ukraine will deliver its first shipment of artillery shells within days.

“The first tens of thousands of 155mm ammunition will be delivered in June. Ukraine can expect the first shipment within the next days,” Fiala stated.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The 155mm shell, a NATO-standard caliber, is critical for the most commonly deployed howitzers and other heavy artillery used by Ukrainian forces.

These munitions are in high demand globally. Recent estimates indicate that Ukrainian forces use approximately 200,000 of these shells each month, while U.S. production capacity is only about 15 percent of that demand, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Fifteen EU and NATO countries have contributed over €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) to the Prague initiative, aimed at supplying Kyiv with ammunition and weapons sourced from outside Europe.

To date, Ukraine has received "918 pieces of heavy equipment, almost 21 million rounds of mid-caliber ammunition, and 1.7 million rounds of large-caliber ammunition and missiles" through various sources, Fiala added.

Fiala's announcement came ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen, Latvia’s Evika Silina, and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

This meeting is set to precede the NATO foreign ministers' summit in Prague on Thursday and Friday, where leaders are expected to discuss accelerating supplies, particularly air defense systems, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

Epicenter Will Spend Millions of Aid for Kharkiv Mall Strike Victims
Other Topics of Interest

Epicenter Will Spend Millions of Aid for Kharkiv Mall Strike Victims

Ukraine’s largest construction mall network will provide financial aid for those wounded in a recent strike in Kharkiv, apart from covering the funeral costs for families of people who died.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Macron Backs Ukraine's Right to Strike Russian Military Bases War in Ukraine
Macron Backs Ukraine's Right to Strike Russian Military Bases
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Putin Warns of 'Serious Consequences' if Western Arms Strike Russia War in Ukraine
Putin Warns of 'Serious Consequences' if Western Arms Strike Russia
By AFP
4h ago
Epicenter Will Spend Millions of Aid for Kharkiv Mall Strike Victims War in Ukraine
Epicenter Will Spend Millions of Aid for Kharkiv Mall Strike Victims
By Olena Hrazhdan
4h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 28, 2024 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 28, 2024
By ISW
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Epicenter Will Spend Millions of Aid for Kharkiv Mall Strike Victims
Next » Putin Warns of 'Serious Consequences' if Western Arms Strike Russia