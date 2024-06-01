Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to his hush-money payments in order to conceal facts and steal the 2016 election. Donald Trump is the first American president to be convicted of a felony and will be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention.

Donald Trump is a criminal – and I mean that in every way imaginable. If the corruption and stupidity that characterized his time as president wasn’t enough to disqualify him from a second term, let today’s verdicts bar him from office.

Shame on congressional Republicans. Years ago we had the opportunity to bring Donald Trump to justice for his egregious actions while in office. Yet, because of their spinelessness and cowardice, it would instead take the Manhattan DA and 12 jurors to remind Trump that no one is above the law. I hope sensible voters in Louisiana’s 4th congressional district remember Mike Johnson’s shameful crocodile tears on Twitter come November.

Today is a victory for the American people. Rule of Law is one of the many elements that makes the United States great, and today District Attorney Alvin Bragg has done the right thing and upheld the law to its full extent.

And here in America, right matters

Reprinted from the author's blog Why It Matters.

