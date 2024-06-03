Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the upcoming G7 summit in Italy either online or in person, his spokesman told state media Monday.

A key agenda item of the summit to be held in southern Italy from June 13 to 15 will be ways to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, which has been urging allies for more military help.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"Unfortunately, I cannot confirm or deny that the President will physically participate in the G7 summit, but in any case, whether online or physically, there is no doubt that he will be there," the president's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov told Ukrainian television.

Zelensky has been ramping up support for a Ukraine peace summit on June 15 and 16 on visits to several European capitals and a trip to Singapore and the Philippines.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Zelensky Signs Law on EU Roaming Integration, But Hurdles Remain Ukraine
Zelensky Signs Law on EU Roaming Integration, But Hurdles Remain
By Leo Chiu
Jun. 18
Zelensky's Statement Following the Global Peace Summit War in Ukraine
Zelensky's Statement Following the Global Peace Summit
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 17
Why Putin Remains Uninterested In Meaningful Negotiations With Ukraine War in Ukraine
Why Putin Remains Uninterested In Meaningful Negotiations With Ukraine
By ISW
Jun. 17
World Leaders Back Just Peace for Ukraine, Eye Eventual Russia Talks War in Ukraine
World Leaders Back Just Peace for Ukraine, Eye Eventual Russia Talks
By AFP
Jun. 17
Sponsored content
« Previous EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ukrainian Special Forces and Syrian Rebels Decimate Russian Mercenaries in Syria
Next » Ukraine War Sparks US Intelligence Recruitment of Disgruntled Kremlin Insiders