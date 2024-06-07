Ukrainian troops, using Ukrainian drones and American HIMARS, found and struck the concentration of Russian troops in the country’s occupied southern sector, the Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported via Telegram

with accompanying video footage.

“The SSO adjusted HIMARS fire at the location of the Russians in the southern sector,” read the caption of the released video.

The UAV crew of the 73rd Maritime Center of Special Ops discovered the concentration of Russian troops, recording dugouts, ground shelters, and equipment during reconnaissance.

The SSO operators relayed the enemy target coordinates to the missile artillery unit of the Defense Forces, which struck with HIMARS.

“As a result of the strike, the Russian military suffered significant losses,” the report read.

At the beginning of the video, a gathering of Russian forces personnel and their vehicles could be seen in a forest clearing. The footage then showed an explosion accompanied by a cloud of thick smoke. Shortly after, another explosion occurred.

Because it is difficult to observe the exact aftermath of the artillery strikes from the video Kyiv Post could not independently verify the date and location of the footage.

The SSO has periodically reported the successful destruction of Russian military equipment and personnel using the US-made HIMARS systems.

In another battlefield situation, SSO fighters recently announced the destruction of a Russian Hyacinth-S 152-mm self-propelled gun (2S5) and a Buk missile system using the HIMARS system. Additionally, the SSO reported the destruction of the Zhitel Russian electronic warfare systemwith HIMARS.

Ukrainian forces waited less than 24 hours after getting the green light from Washington, London, Paris, and Berlin to hammer targets inside Russia with precision-guided munitions fired by high-tech US-produced artillery. According to reports, they fired dozens of long-range rocket salvos across the border.

Heavy Russian artillery systems, troop concentrations, and at least one major bridge appeared to be the focus of the Ukrainian strikes starting in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 2.

Russian officials confirmed the attacks took place, and major Russian media identified the weapons used as M42 missiles fired by the track-mounted M270 rocket launcher and the wheel-mounted HIMARS rocket launcher.