"Chancellor Scholz and I will discuss further defense assistance, the expansion of Ukraine's air defense system, and joint arms production," Zelensky posted on X , ahead of a significant peace summit in Switzerland this weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany late on Monday, June 10, for discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and to attend a conference focused on Ukraine's reconstruction.

Berlin recently gave Ukraine the green light to use German weapons against Russian targets, a decision previously avoided to prevent escalating the war with Russia.

Germany shifted from its traditional pacifist stance to become the second largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Zelensky will participate in a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction, attended by 10 prime ministers, various government officials, and private sector representatives.

"In the face of Russia’s air terror, urgent solutions for Ukraine's energy sector will be our top priority," Zelensky said.

He also mentioned plans to meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Barbel Bas, and to visit a military base where Ukrainian servicemen are training.

Following his visit to Germany, Zelensky will travel to Switzerland for a peace conference with attendees from 90 countries and organizations. Russia was not invited, and China has chosen not to attend.