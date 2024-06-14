Ammunition from a Solntsepyok thermobaric warhead exploded in Shebekino, a town approximately seven kilometers north of the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region, killing three Russian servicemembers, as reported by the Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing its sources.

The Solntsepyok so-called “heavy flamethrower” is a thermobaric warhead multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) weapon TOS-1.

“Astra’s sources in the region’s emergency services reported that in the evening, ammunition from the Russian Solntsepyok MRLS thermobaric weapon system exploded in the suburb of Shebekino,” the report said.

According to Astra, the cause of the explosion is unknown, but preliminary data suggest it was spontaneous.

The night before, on June 13, a powerful explosion was heard in the town. Local media speculated that a Russian bomb might have fallen on Shebekino.

The regional governor later confirmed the explosion and added that no one was injured, and 10 private households and one car were damaged. The governor revealed that “the cause of the incident is being investigated.”

“He also mentioned a similar incident when a Russian high explosive bomb fell on Belgorod on May 4, injuring seven civilians,” wrote the Astra Telegram channel.

A video circulating on social media showcased a cloud of thick smoke after the explosion.

The local Telegram channel reported that the explosion was so strong that it shattered house glass and tore out window frames due to the blast wave.

The “Solntsepyok” is a heavy flamethrower system that destroys light armored vehicles, enemy personnel in open terrain, and fortified buildings through powerful volume explosions. It fires unguided rockets with a caliber of 220mm, weighing over 200 kg.

The thermobaric munition of the “Solntsepyok” creates a cloud of explosive mixture that is then detonated. The resulting sharp atmospheric pressure drop of about 160 mm Hg can be lethal, causing internal organ rupture.

Cost estimates for the “Solntsepyok” system vary, ranging from $6.5 million to $15 million.

