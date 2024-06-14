Ammunition from a Solntsepyok thermobaric warhead exploded in Shebekino, a town approximately seven kilometers north of the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region, killing three Russian servicemembers, as reported by the Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing its sources.

The Solntsepyok so-called “heavy flamethrower” is a thermobaric warhead multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) weapon TOS-1.

“Astra’s sources in the region’s emergency services reported that in the evening, ammunition from the Russian Solntsepyok MRLS thermobaric weapon system exploded in the suburb of Shebekino,” the report said.

According to Astra, the cause of the explosion is unknown, but preliminary data suggest it was spontaneous.

The night before, on June 13, a powerful explosion was heard in the town. Local media speculated that a Russian bomb might have fallen on Shebekino.

The regional governor later confirmed the explosion and added that no one was injured, and 10 private households and one car were damaged. The governor revealed that “the cause of the incident is being investigated.”

“He also mentioned a similar incident when a Russian high explosive bomb fell on Belgorod on May 4, injuring seven civilians,” wrote the Astra Telegram channel.

A video circulating on social media showcased a cloud of thick smoke after the explosion.