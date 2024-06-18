The Investigative Committee and the FSB military counterintelligence have accused Col. Mykola Dzyaman, commander of the 138th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), of downing an A-50U aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. A court in Moscow has put him on the wanted list and convicted him in absentia, Kommersant reports, citing investigation materials.

Since the plane worth $350 million was attacked in the skies over Russia and was not directly involved in hostilities, a criminal case of terrorism was opened.

According to the investigation, on Feb. 23, 2024, a Russian A-50U aircraft was patrolling the airspace over the Krasnodar Krai. Col. Dzyaman allegedly realized that the aircraft was not directly intended for combat operations in Ukraine, was over Russian territory and was not armed, but gave his subordinates an order to attack it, Kommersant reports.