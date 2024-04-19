On Friday, April 19, the Ukrainian Forces shot down a Russian long-range strategic bomber, the TU-22M3 (NATO: Backfire), for the first time. Kyiv Post sources confirm that it was an operation planned and executed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR).

The source said that an S-200 air defense system had been used to shoot down the Russian plane at about 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Ukraine.

According to the HUR, it used the same type of missile to bring down the Tu-22M3 aircraft, as they had to previously bring down a Russian A-50 long-range radar and control aircraft. Despite the damage received, the bomber attempted to return to its base before crashing in the Stavropol area.

“It should be noted that this is the first successful destruction of a strategic bomber in the air during a combat mission during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine”, the HUR said.

Earlier, the governor of Russia's Stavropol Territory confirmed that an airplane had crashed in a field in the Krasnogvardeysky District without causing any damage. His initial post said that the crew of the aircraft had ejected safely without injury.

A video was widely shared on both Ukrainian and Russian social media showing the stricken bomber spinning as it fell to the ground: