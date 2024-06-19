Ukraine said Wednesday it would soon sign a security agreement with the European Union, the latest in a series of accords that it hopes will ensure military aid for years to come as it battles Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky last week hailed an “unprecedented” 10-year security deal agreed with the United States as a “bridge” to NATO membership for his war-battered country.

Ukrainian media says Kyiv has signed security accords with 17 countries, including EU member states, and that it in the process of negotiating accords with 10 more states.

“The Ukrainian and EU negotiating teams finalized the text of the security agreement and agreed to sign it in the near future,” the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

The security accords come at a perilous time for Ukraine. Its forces are outgunned and outmanned as they struggle to hold the line in the east and south of the country against Russian attacks.

AFP
